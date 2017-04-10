Adding more police won’t fix Charlotte

Don’t make Charlotte a police state
In response to “As Charlotte’s homicide rate soars, Ford makes fighting crime... ” (April 7):
As a previous voter for Jennifer Roberts, I haven’t found her a very inspiring mayor and I’ve been interested to hear her rivals’ platforms. But Joel Ford’s plan to hire 100 more officers than even CMPD wants and rushing to call in the National Guard is a militarization that Charlotte doesn’t need. Just throwing more policing at the problem shows his lack of ideas for truly solving the problems this city faces.
Erik Tolsma, Charlotte
Back up criticism with evidence
In response to “I see a plus side to Russian meddling” (April 9 Forum):
Enough! Injecting vague hate-speech into political discourse serves only to inflame some and alienate others. Ed Tenney’s letter refers to “the stinking, steaming pile of corruption created by segments of the Democrat Party.” The letter offers no examples of corruption! Surely Mr. Tenney could have cited one instance.
I am disappointed that The Observer chose to publish such a letter.
Julia Williams, Denver
Acknowledging hard truths is first step
In response to “James Ford is not wrong about white supremacy” (April 8 Viewpoint):
Thank you, Tim Hurley, for your article about white supremacy. As a white person it is hard and often painful to face up to that reality. Reading “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving has helped me with that process. I recommend it to others as we continue in our efforts to be a community of understanding and caring for one another.
Fay Grasty, Charlotte
Trump off to good start in Syria
Last week’s U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase in retaliation for a horrifying chemical attack was appropriate and proportionate. The missile attack was no doubt dramatic, but did minimal damage, was largely symbolic and changes nothing in Syria except to set the stage for escalation of U.S. involvement.
Before further military action is taken, it is important for the Trump administration to develop a long-term strategy and obtain congressional authorization. Are we prepared to deal with Russia and Iran in this conflict? Do we desire a regime change in Syria? Let’s remember that regime changes in Libya and Iraq didn’t end happily.
Joseph J. Salerno, Charlotte
Someone has to step up on living wages
A way to further the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force’s goals: Government and nonprofits can lead the way in addressing gross income inequalities with minimum $15 hour living wages for employees and contract work. Freeze or reduce (at turnover) higher salary wages and bonuses until goals are met.
Margie Storch, Charlotte
Changing schedule won’t help students
In response to “Let schools start earlier in August, N.C. House says” (April 9):
Academic performance will not go up if high school students take their final exams in December rather than January. The appearance of academic progress may go up, but no student who has actually learned something, whether it’s the causes of the Civil War, or how to factor quadratic equations, will forget it in 2 weeks. Any claim that final exams will be more successful before Christmas is an admission that today’s education system is “teaching” students to “learn” what they need in order to pass the test and then quickly forget it. Any school board, principal or teacher who makes such a claim should be summarily dismissed and replaced with someone actually interested in educating students.
In the meantime, may I suggest a compromise: Pass a law stating that public schools in North Carolina may not hold school on Fridays in the months of June, July and August, and then let the school districts set their own academic calendars.
Jeanne Dowd, Waxhaw
Trump, stay out of Bill O’Reilly mess
In response to “Will Bill O’Reilly survive advertiser defections?” (April 5):
I am so thrilled that President Trump has time to weigh-in on the Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
Defending O’Reilly must be more important than the North Korean nuclear threat to the U.S. or Russia’s continuing attempt at world domination.
The buck stops with you Mr. Trump. Gut it up and do your job for the betterment of all Americans.
Andrea J. Jones, Charlotte
