Why are we putting kids through school shooting drills instead of changing gun laws?

We shouldn’t need school shooting drills
I teach at a high school in Chapel Hill. Our school regularly holds “code blue” drills to prepare kids for the event of a school shooting. During this time, I’m in my head rehearsing, filling the empty spaces where there is no protocol: Drag the heaviest object against the door, make sure I have my phone. Know where everyone is. I don’t know what I’ll do if the shooter still manages to get through the barricaded door.
What I do know is that my senators believe that their right to own and carry firearms is more important. How many more San Bernardinos will there be before there’s a Raleigh or Chapel Hill? When will our senators advocate for gun laws that restrict assault weapons that are designed to fire multiple rounds without reloading? Teachers and parents in North Carolina are waiting for our lawmakers to answer. In the meantime, I’ll be in my classroom with my students, practicing and preparing for the worst.
Rachel Finkelstein,
Durham
Higher fines can curb traffic violations
In response to “Mayor ran red light before crash...” (April 8):
I was relieved to read that the Salisbury mayor’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but I wonder how many people have not been so lucky. Until people realize that speeding through a red light is very dangerous and that no one is above the law, this problem will persist. With an attitude change and a very hefty financial penalty if caught, our streets would become much safer.
Elizabeth Eleazer,
Charlotte
I-77 needs more than just new signs
In response to “N.C. DOT: Safety improvements coming to I-77 construction zone” (April 8):
As a frequent traveler on I-77, I find the Department of Transportation’s solution to reduce accidents laughable. I don’t see what more signs warning motorists of the construction will accomplish. I think it’s quite obvious that it’s a construction zone and more caution should be exercised. Perhaps if the traffic engineers drove it more than once, better alternatives might present themselves.
How about starting by paving over all the ruts left behind when the white lines were removed? I consistently see cars trying to avoid them by hugging the barriers or the other lane. They cause flattened tires and if it’s raining, they puddle, causing more issues.
I appreciate them wanting to help, but more signs are not the answer.
Paul Lovett, Mooresville
Gerrymandering is causing polarization
In response to “One party is 'racist,' the other 'losers'?” (April 11):
Regarding the Meredith Poll, hyper-partisanship in North Carolina won’t go anywhere until both major political parties are prohibited from rigging elections via gerrymandering. Common sense, rational, open-minded candidates can’t successfully contend in a system awash with non-competitive election districts.
If we desire functioning governments – at all levels – We the People must force the North Carolina General Assembly to flush gerrymandering forever.
Harry Taylor, Charlotte
Gov. Martin wrong on vaccine politics
In response to “God and Evolution: Former N.C. governor has belief in science” (April 9):
Former Governor Jim Martin may be “standing up for science,” but he steers clear of political truth when he charges that “Many Democrats ... continue to see vaccines as dangerous without any real evidence.”
In fact, according to a Pew Research poll released in February, conservatives (25 percent) are more likely than either moderates (15 percent) or liberals (9 percent) to say that parents should be able to decide not to have their children vaccinated “even if that may create health risks for others.” It was President Trump, in the debates for the Republican nomination, who claimed that vaccinations are linked to our “autism epidemic.” He continued to express that scientifically debunked opinion through the transition. Professing that Democrats are anti-science is like suggesting Republicans are anti-guns.
Gary Jackson, Charlotte
Belief in science shouldn’t be rare
In response to “God and Evolution: Former N.C. governor has belief in science” (April 9):
How sad that the article headlined “Former N.C. governor has belief in science” is news.
Jonathan Heaslet,
Charlotte
Comments