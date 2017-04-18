Charlotte infrastructure improvements can make us healthier

Transportation changes are healthy
In response to “Charlotte considers protected bicycle lanes uptown” (April 9):
The writer is CEO of OrthoCarolina and a board member of the American Heart Association-Charlotte.
I would like to thank Ely Portillo for his coverage of the city’s efforts to increase access to safe modes of transportation. This effort shows that Charlotte is demonstrating a commitment to building a community that is visionary and seeks to provide its residents with a healthier quality of life. The way communities are designed and developed can affect physical activity and obesity rates which affects impacts overall health. Environments that are safe and built with walking, biking and other physical activities in mind, correlate with lower body weights and reduced cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association and I applaud these efforts and look forward to working with the city to build a healthier Charlotte.
Bruce Cohen, MD, Charlotte
Stop treating people like a commodity
In response to “Low taxes give people more reason...” (April 16 For the Record):
Brian Balfour of Civitas Institute argues for Senate leader Phil Berger’s proposed $1 billion tax cut.
In the argument, he cites economist Thomas Sowell, “Redistributional policies ... reduce incentives to use human capital,” highlighting examples such as government run education, job training and the drain on businesses. The problem truly is in finding the balance. Balfour’s article used the term “human capital” 18 times, and “people” only five, which is the heart of the problem. To Mr. Balfour and a chunk of the GOP, people are capital, not people. Properly applied assistance can be a wise investment.
Stephen CC Sissons,
Charlotte
Act now to save Charlotte’s trees
In response to “Charlotte’s trees: It’s not easy staying green” (April 16):
Charlotte’s tree canopy is literally losing ground. With the new city report projecting 41 percent canopy by the time the city’s land is fully developed, I urge our city officials and the general public to take immediate action to counter our path to serious unforeseen consequences. Let’s plan now for a massive city-wide tree planting campaign for fall 2017. And while we’re at it, let’s get rid of the option for developers to pay a fine and bypass saving trees at construction sites.
Ernie McLaney, Charlotte
How is our history wrong on Lincoln?
In response to “Lincoln: proof history is written by victors” (April 17 Forum):
I challenge Eric Cable to name a president who was more effective for our country than Abraham Lincoln. He not only freed the slaves but, with General Grant, saved our nation from a horrible invasion by Southern traitors. If that is history written by the victors, please share with us the correct history of Abraham Lincoln.
Bonner Mills, Mount Holly
Pittenger isn’t fooling us on CFPB
In response to “‘Financial dictator’ hurting economy” (April 14 For the Record):
Who does Robert Pittenger think he’s fooling?
His complaints about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s watchdog role over predatory lending practices show us exactly where his interests lie. He doesn’t care that the CFPB protects hardworking people from the banking industry’s worst practices of title and payday loans, and obscenely high interest rates put on the borrowers who can least afford it.
He wants us to believe that deregulating the banks will create more jobs. History has shown that this is simply not true. If he had the courage to appear personally at a town hall event in his district, he might hear what people really think, and realize that he’s not fooling anyone.
Tim Owen, Charlotte
Trump’s getting dose of his own medicine
I think it’s laughable that now people want everyone to respect the office of the president even if they don’t respect the president. Does anyone remember that Trump made unsubstantiated claims about President Obama during all the years of his presidency and beyond? He questioned his birthplace, his religion, his loyalty to America, etc. He brought all this disrespect upon himself. Karma: she’s a tough one.
C. G. Kilburn, Monroe
Cannon is only sorry he got caught
In response to “‘I made a mistake,’ former Charlotte mayor...” (April 18):
Patrick Cannon’s “mistake” was not in choosing to take bribes. It was in thinking he would be able to get away with it.
Patricia Johnson, Charlotte
