Why hasn’t Trump suffered the same consequences as Bill O’Reilly?

O’Reilly loses job, but not Trump?
Hmmm... let me see if I have this straight now:
Roger Ailes, CEO Fox News, sexual harassment charge, disposition: forced resignation.
Bill Cosby, famous entertainer, felony aggravated assault charges, disposition: possible long imprisonment.
Bill O’Reilly, host of The O’Reilly Factor, sexual harassment charge, disposition: forced resignation.
Donald Trump, multi-billionaire, multiple charges of sexual misconduct, former wife accuses of rape, disposition: elected president of the most powerful country in the world.
Ok, got it!
Ted Hayes, Mint Hill
Splitting up CMS would be a disaster
In response to “N.C. General Assembly Bill would launch study of school district splits” (April 13):
Recently, many suburban North Carolinians have appealed to the state legislature to consider breaking up the school districts in Wake and Mecklenburg counties. This has left many Charlotteans wondering how that might affect themselves or their families. Creating new districts would be economically inefficient as it wouldn’t allow the counties to pool its resources and would lead them to impose heavier taxes in order to pay for the separate administration of the new districts.
By removing suburban towns from CMS you would eliminate what little socio-economic and racial integration students experience. It would also leave crumbling inner-city schools in poorer neighborhoods without the tax dollars to repair their facilities and rejuvenate their curriculums. Overall, dividing the system would have a negative impact on the entire county.
Max Nemecek, Charlotte
N.C. colleges failing on free speech
North Carolina’s college campuses have a free speech problem.
Colleges and universities are supposed to be the breeding ground for ideas, but in recent years, a growing problem of silencing unwelcome or unpopular ideas has emerged. Academic freedom and free speech are being stifled through vaguely written codes or speech “zones” that impermissibly prohibit free expression. A recent survey of the sixteen schools within the University of North Carolina system, conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), found that only one North Carolina public campus, UNC – Chapel Hill, fully protects freedom of speech. This is unacceptable.
Raleigh legislators should pass legislation to protect and strengthen the right of free speech on college campuses.
Anna Beavon Gravely, Raleigh
Patrick Cannon paid his debt
In response to “‘I made a mistake,’ former Charlotte mayor...” (April 18):
Although what former Mayor Patrick Cannon did was outright wrong, the man has paid his dues. Give him credit for trying to do things the right way this time. In comparison to President Donald Trump, who won’t even release his taxes, Patrick Cannon’s future looks bright.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Pence’s mind is in the gutter
In response to “Tolerance is a two-way street” (April 12):
If our vice president doesn’t want to have lunch/dinner alone, in public, with a woman, because of a possible negative interpretation of what might be transpiring, then I guess no one should have dinner “alone” with anyone. If a man alone with a woman might give an observer the wrong idea, then what about a man and a man alone? Horrors! Two men with a woman could cause heart attacks!
The only thing I conclude from Vice President Pence’s position is that his imagination is tilted in a negative direction, and he has no confidence in his – or anyone else’s – self-control.
Mark Selleck, Waxhaw
Lower taxes won’t fix our problems
In response to “Low taxes give people more reason...” (April 16 For the Record):
Mr. Balfour fails to explain how “unleashing human capital” will help solve government problems. It won’t help South Carolina pay for $28 billion in road problems, and $500 million more for public colleges and state-wide maintenance (“S.C. legislators have 12 days to find road-cost fix” April 16). Unemployment is already the lowest in recent history. Yet Mr. Balfour thinks it is the root cause of government spending. Incredible!
When part-time work becomes full-time and the minimum wage is a livable wage, I’ll be more inclined to give up my “liberal” classrooms, early learning programs, and job retraining. Trickle down never does.
Betty Hassler, Matthews
