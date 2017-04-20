Political influence sank craft beer bill

Excessive influence on tap in Raleigh
In response to “NC craft brewers lose battle to big distributors: ‘It’s backroom politics’ ” (April 19):
I don’t drink beer. I don’t really care about beer. But the N.C. legislature’s treatment of House Bill 500 clearly demonstrates the power of political contributions and the ability of lobbyists to control the General Assembly.
Aren’t we getting sick and tired of our politicians being bought and paid for?
Linda J. Brooks, Charlotte
Understatement of the year on O’Reilly
In response to “Bill O’Reilly loses job at Fox amid harassment allegations” (April 20):
Reporter Paul Farhi describes Bill O’Reilly as “conservative-leaning.” That’s the biggest understatement since Mrs. O’Leary said, “Oops!”
John C. Quillin, Charlotte
Defend O’Reilly, you defend his behavior
We’ve all heard the recordings of Donald Trump’s thoughts on women. Now as president, he has supported Bill O’Reilly by saying he did nothing wrong, dismissing the many women who said O’Reilly sexually harassed them and/or showed racial discrimination.
The president doesn’t believe the women’s charges – or he accepts the premise that women are toys for men to use.
How would he feel if Ivanka or Melania were sexually harassed by O’Reilly, or any man? Questions for us to ponder.
Phillip Nowlin, Huntersville
Local immigrants asking too much
In response to “Immigrant advocates issues list of demands to local officials” (April 20):
Most people understand why people come to this country illegally. They come for a better life.
However, it is getting a little tiring to see these people making demands on the American people. You come to our country illegally and demand we use our hard-earned tax money to give you benefits. Really?
This is getting out of hand. By doing this you are losing the support of many who want the best for you.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
Pence just fending off baseless claims
In response to “Pence’s mind is in the gutter” (April 20 Forum):
When five or six people can accuse someone of something and the “trial” is in the media, Vice President Mike Pence is doing the right thing by bringing his wife with him everywhere he goes.
Since “innocent until proven guilty” has no meaning, he is protecting himself from baseless claims made by desperate people who see no other way to push their agenda. Sad, but that is today’s reality.
Mike Vee, Concord
Developers must do more to save trees
In response to “Charlotte’s trees: It’s not easy staying green” (April 16):
I read that in lieu of saving a beautiful tree developers in Charlotte can put money in a “kitty” to be used later for planting trees somewhere else in the city – at some undetermined time.
Did we homeowners get to vote on a ridiculous plan like this?
I live in south Charlotte where the developers are bulldozing trees so fast and furiously I wish I owned stock in John Deere.
Judy Hartley, Charlotte
Cannon’s ‘mistake’? Greed and hubris
In response to “ ‘I made a mistake,’ former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon says on new radio show” (April 18):
Sorry, Mr. Cannon, a “mistake” is accidental. What you did was make a series of bad decisions based on greed and hubris.
Your apology sounds appropriate, but “mistake” isn’t the correct label for your decisions.
Ralph Milligan, Charlotte
Convicted pols can run, but must tell
In response to “Don’t let convicted politicians run again” (April 17 Forum):
Forum writer Ann Marie Lloyd may be somewhat relieved that N.C. Senate Bill 1218, which I sponsored in 2007, requires any local elected official, including Patrick Cannon, to disclose prior felony convictions upon filing for office.
Before my bill, only statewide and legislative candidates had to state any earlier transgressions.
Eddie Goodall, Weddington
