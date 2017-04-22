O’Reilly guilty of ‘boyish innuendo,’ nothing more?

Maybe O’Reilly is paying unfair price
If Bill O’Reilly put his hands, or even a finger, on any one of his accusers without their consent he’s getting what he deserves.
But in our politically correct world it has become way too easy to become a “victim.”
If his only sin was “Wow, you look great in that dress” or “You are one gorgeous woman,” I say he is paying an unfair price for his boyish innuendos.
I will not pretend to fully understand women, but I do know they work very hard at looking their best, sexy if you will, and sometimes men overreact and say the wrong thing to the wrong female.
I’m not blaming the girls for “asking for trouble,” I’m just saying, “What is a guy supposed to do?”
I’ll get stoned for this one.
Dickie Benzie, Charlotte
Activist’s demands are preposterous
In response to “Immigrant advocates issue list of demands to local officials” (April 20):
Community activist Oliver Merino must be dreaming if he thinks our county can adhere to all his demands.
With as many as 54,000 illegal immigrants in Mecklenburg County, does he not realize what the cost would be to working legal residents here?
Most citizens here work hard for a living, pay taxes, don’t get public assistance, and pay upfront for a lawyer when needed.
Probably the most off-the-wall request was to decriminalize “minor” offenses such as DUI, which too often is deadly.
Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte
You have no right to make demands
I’ve decided that the Observer ran this article to see how many people were reading the paper and would comment – or it was a joke.
Do people actually think they have a right to demand benefits, etc. when they are in this country illegally? I’m still shaking my head in wonder and amazement.
Nancy Casey, Weddington
Housing teachers can afford is disappearing
In response to “Here’s another paycheck challenge for teachers” (April 21):
As a CMS appointee to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission, I see officials struggle to stimulate affordable housing while more powerful construction forces reduce the inventory of inexpensive housing.
An apartment that is within a young teacher’s budget today is next year’s construction site.
The bright side: The unstoppable growth bulldozing our older housing stock is opening abundant second- and third-shift job opportunities. No young teacher need fret over a place to sleep – just work all the time.
Bolyn McClung, Pineville
Local businesses getting squeezed out
In response to “How long can Price’s Chicken Coop hold out in South End?” (April 21):
No one should be surprised that local businesses on Camden Road are being squeezed out when the City puts parking meters close by!
Common Market is gone. Phat Burrito left because of lack of parking. It’s the same in NoDa and Plaza Midwood.
The local businesses and people are pushed out in favor of high rents.
Pamela Holt, Charlotte
This Earth Day marked a change
Past celebrations of Earth Day were marked with a degree of optimism that the nation was being cleaned up.
Such optimism did not pervade Earth Day 2017.
Virtually all progress we’ve made over the last decades is being wiped out in the name of “Make America Great Again.”
A great nation does not walk away from an international agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions. It would not rescind regulations limiting power plant carbon emissions.
A great nation would not deny the fact of climate change.
This is especially true when this nation has historically been responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other.
Allen Hubbard, Lincolnton
First Amendment trampled at Berkeley
In response to “Coulter talk at Berkeley canceled amid fears” (April 20):
Liberals are getting away with bullying and the University of California, Berkeley is making a mockery of the First Amendment.
The fear of riots trumped the First Amendment when Ann Coulter’s Berkeley speech was canceled.
In an iconic city of tolerance and inclusion there should be a balance of the right to protest and freedom of speech. These two are not mutually exclusive.
Traci Cockerham, Charlotte
