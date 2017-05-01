Congrats to Montreat College for committing to Christian principles

Montreat College was bold – and right
In response to “College requires teachers to sign pledge opposing same-sex marriage, abortion” (April 30):
Congratulations and gratitude to Montreat College’s president Paul Maurer and the college board of trustees. Their bold recommitment of the college to its Christian heritage through the new community life covenant and other core documents amounts to a declaration of intent to thrive and grow for the benefit of future generations of students.
As for the detractors, it is hard to know who to pity most! A dose of history, of the Church and our country, might do as much good for them as Montreat’s spark of life has done for its future.
Don Reid, Charlotte
Religions view world too narrowly
It is unfortunate that in the 21st century we still have some religions clinging to primitive notions of humanity. Instead of seeing the diversity of humanity, they view the world through a narrow lens with a black or white, good or evil mentality. This allows them to scapegoat any group not within this narrow view, demonizing them as evil when they should be welcoming them as “brothers and sisters,” to borrow their terms.
For the morality of society these religions need to educate themselves, just as religions had to educate themselves that the world is not flat.
Darryl Hall, Charlotte
Why stir things up against Christians?
Regarding the article on Montreat College, I thought Christian persecution was generally limited to the Middle East.
Do you not realize that Montreat is a Christian college? Shame on you for trying to stir up issues that do not exist. You should just accept the fact that some churches, schools, and businesses operate on the literal reading of God’s Holy Word, the Bible. Would you have the guts to run an article saying that a Muslim college requires its teachers to accept the Koran as is? I doubt it.
Jerry Williford, Charlotte
President’s executive orders do little
Many of Donald Trump’s supporters take his numerous executive actions as proof he is keeping his promises, and he certainly gets the most PR out of them. However, most of them have accomplished relatively little and consist mainly of reviews, more reports and establishing panels. An executive order is not a policy and should be viewed as a failure, not a promise kept. He signs executive orders because they are easy, distracting and don’t involve real achievements involving Congress and legislation.
Dewey Rochester, Charlotte
Trump fulfilling policy promises
Watching the Sunday morning roundtables, you would think Donald Trump wasn’t elected president and instead took office by force. The fact is, he was elected president and everything he’s trying to do is exactly why he was elected. But in politics, when liberals and members of the press don’t get what they want they call you intolerant and hateful.
Protecting the borders from terrorists and non-citizens is not hateful or intolerant. Cutting taxes and government spending is also not hateful or intolerant. It is simply public policy.
Michael Mezquida, Charlotte
Thanks for the reminder on Burr
In response to “Still waiting for Burr to step up on Russia” (April 26 Our View):
Kudos to the Observer for reminding North Carolinians that Richard Burr, chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence is essentially dragging his feet on the Russian involvement in the 2016 elections. Although there exists documents as evidence, the committee hasn’t signed off on releasing those asked-for documents.
Burr was elected by North Carolinians to do his job to represent his constituents, yet for some reason he finds this particular task onerous. He can’t pick and choose which parts of the job he doesn’t want to perform.
Janice Gregory, Charlotte
Isn’t anything worth dressing up for?
This past Friday night I went to see Neil Diamond, a Brooklyn boy and my favorite since I can remember as I was a Brooklyn girl.
The show was at the Spectrum Arena. I gussied up, because I was going to see Neil and it was a show.
I was shocked to see folks dressed as if they were going to clean the garage or going to a sports event.
I can’t even say “grow up,” because they were and throw in some extra years.
It just seems that nothing is worth making a to-do about anymore.
Lenore Kerner, Charlotte
