Looks like the Observer agrees with Betsy DeVos

In response to “They’re low income but smart; why are they excluded in N.C.?” (May 21):
It is good to see that the Observer agrees with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that many children (of all colors) are being ill served by many public schools. Perhaps the Observer will also conclude that the most efficient way to help our children escape from sub-par schools is to provide vouchers so that motivated parents have some means to help their children escape the trap of low expectations and low performance.
Likewise, good teachers can have an alternative other than to leave teaching for other employment. Finally, public schools would have an incentive to improve their own performance.
Ben Dunn, Charlotte
A poor analogy on blacks, Muslims
In response to “1890 Mississippi sheds light on travel ban”(May 21):
David Parker’s analogy between President Trump’s order banning immigration from six Muslim majority nations and the 1890 Mississippi Plan, which targeted black voters, lacks surgical precision. Trump was targeting terrorists who happen to be Muslim, who threaten our lives and our country. The Mississippi Plan targeted black voters because they were black and considered a threat to white majority rule.
Declaring the absence of a racial reference in the Mississippi Plan and a religious reference in the travel ban to be a “similar situation” does not make it so.
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
Ridiculous headline shows liberal slant
Good grief. Are your editors still in the sixth grade? “Trumps spend day in the land where women can’t drive.” After all your ridiculously biased Trump articles this week, this one is the stretch of all stretches to come up with an unfavorable slant. You are insulting your readers.
Russ Wood, Charlotte
Nut job? That’s not presidential at all
In response to “Trump: Firing Comey eased inquiry pressure” (May 20) and other articles:
President Trump is reported to have called former FBI Director Comey “crazy, a real nut job.” How much less presidential is it possible to be? Maybe I don’t want to find out. No matter who we are or what we’ve done, the president of the United States of America does not get to call us names like a playground bully without demeaning himself and the office he holds.
Sharon Drennan, Charlotte
Trump building wall around himself
What good is an investigation into the executive office when the president can keep firing the people involved in it? Even an independent counsel or prosecutor seems to fall under the control of the attorney general, who falls under the president. The president seems to have built a great wall around himself, as far as being able to impede investigations.
An independent counsel should never be subject to censorship or influence by anyone when doing an investigation, not even the president or attorney general.
Phillip Nowlin, Huntersville
Guess who would’ve fired Comey, too?
What’s the big deal with Comey getting bounced? Hillary would have done it as soon after inauguration as she walked into the Oval Office.
Jon Hoin
An ominous sign for SouthPark hotel
In response to: “City Council approves hotels for SouthPark and north Charlotte” (May 16):
It will be interesting to see if American Asset Corporation’s proposed South Park hotel’s grounds are maintained any better than this privately-held firm’s other property, the Arboretum Shopping Center. The center’s street scape is a permanent picture of pot-holed driveways, half-built entrance signage, total lack of erosion control, non-existent parking striping, and permanent piles of dirt left in public areas. The place looks like downtown Baghdad.
Note to Charlotte Code Enforcement: How about a drive-by? Bring your citation book.
John Walsh, Charlotte
Charlotte not the clean city it once was
When we moved to Charlotte in 1983, friends who visited over the next 10 years or so always commented on the cleanliness of the city. Not so anymore. Streets are filthy.
If we want to make a favorable impression during the golf tournament, let’s stop the frivolous spending and get out the street sweepers.
Harold Bogert, Charlotte
