I won’t support Lyles, not after her vote on toll lanes

In response to “Black Political Caucus endorses Lyles in mayoral primary” (May 23):
To all the folks who will be voting in the 2018 mayoral contest, here is what you need to know about Vi Lyles: She cast the final and key vote that approved construction of the I-77 toll lanes.
Ms. Lyles agreed that Charlotte-area drivers should pay their hard-earned dollars to a Spanish corporation for 50 years. Do not forget it.
Steve Jones, Charlotte
Unearth academic gems; we’ll all benefit
In response to “What if bright kids had support and connections?” (May 23) and related articles:
Opportunity is everything in life.
What YES is doing is commendable, and I hope more institutions come forward with programs to guide financially challenged gifted students from a young age until they graduate.
If our country’s full potential is to be realized, we need to unearth the gems from all sectors of society. When they succeed they can bring a different frame of thought to provide for our country’s success and growth. They will bring voice to this often ignored section of society.
Akshra Paimagam, Charlotte
Charlotte lacks solid middle-class jobs
We seem to put the responsibility on the public schools to fix all societal issues, then we blame the school system when those issues aren’t resolved.
In Charlotte we have a large gap in socioeconomic ability. Part of that gap is due to a lack of solid middle-class jobs.
To help address the jobs issue, we must figure out a way to provide these decent-wage jobs.
Charlotte absolutely can provide solid jobs. When decent jobs are paired with our strong public education, we will become the city we want to be.
Mary Lou Cagle, Charlotte
Use ‘Trump’ card to boost rail to Raleigh
Car travel between Charlotte and Raleigh has become a nightmare at best.
Never-ending construction projects coupled with continued population growth have proved the inadequacy of our infrastructure.
The Province of Ontario has announced a project to build high-speed rail between Toronto and Windsor, across the border from Detroit, that will provide an economic stimulus and improve travel throughout southern Ontario.
Now is the time for our politicians to use their “Trump” card to bring infrastructure funding that will provide high-speed rail between Charlotte and Raleigh.
If Canada can do it, why can’t we?
John Michalski, Gastonia
Siskey exposes need for financial literacy
In response to “Siskey fraud case shows risk in IRAs” (May 23):
The writer is president of Catalyst Academy, a financial education nonprofit.
There are a number of lessons to learn from this article about Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey’s alleged Ponzi scheme.
One that is clear to me is the need for more financial literacy training for our community.
Unbiased financial education provides a great “self-defense” for individuals from predators lurking in the financial services industry.
Citizens should be investing only in financial products they fully understand and determine that they need, not because an “expert” told them what they should be doing with their hard-earned money.
Michael Sass, Charlotte
Trump’s misdeeds run deep; don’t downplay
In response to “Trump shouldn’t be impeached” (May 22 Forum):
Forum writer Patrick Wren is sadly mistaken if he thinks the talk about impeachment is only about Donald Trump releasing classified information to the Russians.
Wren is correct that Trump should be more cautious – if that’s possible. But much more troubling is his apparent interference into the FBI probe into his administration.
Trump has admitted he fired James Comey to “get the pressure off.” Is this impeachable?
His actions also involve national security, interference with the FBI, possible collusion with a foreign power, just at the outset.
Sounds serious to me!
Jim Cunningham, Charlotte
