Trump’s budget goes after the poor, seniors, children

Trump budget is a punch in the gut
In response to “Trump to propose big cuts to Medicaid in budget” (May 22):
Supposedly Mr. Trump likes to punch back. His budget punches the guts of 70 million people.
It rewards the world’s most expensive military, which spends as much as the next seven nations combined – with Department of Defense waste of 10 percent-plus by many estimates.
Trump’s budget goes after the poor, seniors and children with cuts to programs that help feed, clothe, and provide health and education. Most of the money saved will go to tax cuts for wealthiest (who need it least) and for his dumb wall.
Trump’s priorities? Sucker us to line his pockets. Great for him, not U.S.
Chip Potts, Mooresville
Glad Trump is forging ahead on agenda
Glad Trump is forging ahead on agenda
It’s good to see that President Trump is still trying to go about his agenda, despite all of the opposition’s efforts.
Overhauling NAFTA has long been a key pillar of his platform and knowing that he is trying to make good on his promises rather than spar with the media is comforting.
The way I see it, a president has two possible modus operandi: Try to appease everyone and get nothing done, or level his/her head and charge in one direction.
I’d like to see the latter happen, because nothing silences a heckler quicker than indisputable success.
Alec Nipp, Charlotte
Time for Burr to act on Trump probe
Sen. Richard Burr has seen the evidence around the Russian interference in the 2016 election and has seen the evidence that connects many of Donald Trump’s campaign and White House staff to Russian funding.
It seems Burr has two choices: Tell the country there is no “there” there and end the investigation. Or, tell the country there is enough there to warrant a criminal investigation of this president and those around him.
If Burr chooses Option 2, then he also owes it to the American people to get on with the fact-finding before this illegitimate president does any more damage to the country.
Chris Porier, Charlotte
Mainstream media treats Trump unfairly
Does anyone in the left-wing, liberal, biased media ever have anything nice to say about the president, whom the American people elected?
Donald Trump was elected because people were sick of the status quo, and mostly the past administration.
Cliff Passons, Charlotte
Less ‘Bible believing,’ more ‘Jesus following’
Less ‘Bible believing,’ more ‘Jesus following’
In response to “Charlotte-area church’s sign sets off debate” (May 21):
I wish more Christian churches identified themselves as “Jesus following,” rather than “Bible believing.”
Jesus commanded us to love, to love even our enemies. Church signs should reflect the love of Christ.
Larry Lyon, Cornelius
Don’t rush to judge health department
In response to “Questions mount at health department” (May 20 Our View):
It strikes me as irresponsible to call for changes at the Mecklenburg County Health Department based simply on the opinions of six employees who have grudges against the director – three of whom don’t even work there.
It is apparent to anyone who would stop and look that there are hundreds of health department employees who are working hard every day to make lives better for those they serve.
Have county board members ever visited with other health department staff to get their opinions?
Being critical and calling for change is easy when you sit somewhere else. We need a supportive community and county board, and a responsible newspaper, who will help the county health department move forward, instead of tearing it down.
Robin Drechsel, Charlotte
A final tribute to a fine ‘Dilworth boy’
In response to “Former Observer general manager also led McClatchy Newspapers chain” (May 21):
I was saddened to read of the passing of Erwin “Sonny” Potts.
Sonny grew up in Dilworth. He was well known in the neighborhood and everyone knew he’d be a success in his chosen field.
His association with the Observer started with a paper route.
As a “Dilworth boy” he is joined by others from the neighborhood, such as businessman and philanthropist Dickie Spangler, TV executive Jimmy Babb, and former Lance CEO, the late Billy Disher.
Well done, Erwin “Sonny” Potts! All the Dilworth boys are proud of you.
Jim Beatty, Charlotte
Comments