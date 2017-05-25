Look beyond party lines to fix health care

Pittenger, Trump using same playbook
In response to “Pittenger defends Trump, calls his leadership ‘extraordinary’ ” (May 23):
Perhaps U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is so supportive of President Trump because they seem to use the same playbook.
Both are businessmen with questionable dealings, as well as politicians willing to sell themselves to the highest Republican bidder.
I continue to be amazed that the voters of our state and country are so blind to the struggle of others. As long as we take a “me-first” attitude, we all suffer.
We have an ethical and moral obligation to deliver health care to everyone.
Yes, the system is broken, but we must look beyond party lines and follow the money to reform a selfish and money dominated health care system.
Martha Brinsko, Charlotte
Time for Democrats to ditch the hate
Too many are wrapped in blind hatred, on both sides!
The left appears to want nothing more than to totally destroy President Trump and anything that is not progressive-based.
The Trump-style “right” is having trouble getting out of the gate with all his baggage, and the mainstream media is falling all over itself trying to prove it is relevant.
Things can’t be changed by just hating them. Other priorities must be addressed.
Sen. Chuck Schumer’s and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s actions remind me of the dogs chasing the bus. What the heck are they going to do with it if they catch it?
If they don’t, won’t they look really foolish for all this political BS.
Murray Coulter, Charlotte
GOP Congress isn’t up to this task
In response to “Ex-CIA head says he warned Russia about meddling” (May 24):
The partisan lines evident in the questions asked during Tuesday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing demonstrated why Congress is not up to this task.
Left to their own devices, it is clear Republicans would bury this inquiry, much as President Trump has allegedly pressed others to do.
Clarity and understanding of specifically what the Russians did during our presidential election, how they carried out that effort, and the nature of the Russian intelligence threat to the United States and to its domestic and international security interests will never emerge from this partisan haze.
And that will not “make America great again.”
Bob Kline, Waxhaw
Not hearing Muslims denounce bombing
I consider myself a liberal and have always stood up for my Muslim friends and neighbors. Earlier this week I watched the citizens of Manchester, England united in their support of the families who lost family members and children in the terrorist bombing.
Where are the members of the Muslim community denouncing this bombing? Why are they silent? I don’t understand.
Carol Hollister, Charlotte
Choosing Gingrich an insult to Catholics
Callista Gingrich, Newt’s third wife, with whom he had a six-year affair while married to wife No. 2, is nominated Ambassador to the Vatican. I know President Trump is intentionally putting people in place to tear down their departments, but this seems like a real slap in the face to Catholics everywhere.
Linda J. Brooks, Charlotte
Gov. Cooper should be more thankful
In response to “North Carolina receives $31 million federal grant to fight opioid epidemic” (May 19):
Gov. Roy Cooper should be thankful for what North Carolina received.
I cared for an older cousin during the last three years of her life as she slowly succumbed to the ravages of a life-long opioid addiction.
I would rather we shutter our schools for a year and put the money toward ending opioid abuse than complaining about what resources we have been mercifully given.
Barry L. Brush, Charlotte
Don’t publish gang member nicknames
In response to “Feds say Bloods’ ‘godfather’ ran the Charlotte gang from N.Y. prison cell” (May 24):
It is wrong for the media to publicize nicknames of gang members arrested for crimes.
Doing so only legitimizes their standing within their organizations. No one outside those circles would recognize them by those names anyway.
Publishing only their given names would emphasize that they are not above the law and are answerable to the larger society.
Robert McElfresh, Mint Hill
