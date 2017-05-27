Where you see harmful cuts, I see needed cutbacks

Trump budget cuts aren’t draconian
In response to “The harsh budget Americans voted for” (May 24 Our View):
The harsh budget the Observer speaks of is a misnomer at best.
Budget cuts for social programs are not draconian cuts, they are cutbacks on increases.
Our welfare, food stamp and Medicaid programs are not shrinking; their growth rate is being slowed.
Unfortunately, we have some citizens born into a welfare state that becomes a lifestyle, for life. We must have safety nets, but not from cradle to grave.
The able-bodied Americans who do work support the idle and deserve a lower tax rate. More money in their pockets will have a positive impact on our economy.
Dickie Benzie, Charlotte
Mulvaney’s take on budget disturbs me
In response to “Trump budget chief defends plan for big cuts” (May 25):
John Michael Mulvaney, shame on you!
The reality is people get sick, they work very hard to make ends meet. Minimum wage jobs don’t pay enough to cover basic necessities like housing, food, transportation, medical needs.
I am a fellow Charlotte Catholic alumni and I am disabled and on Medicare. I don’t make enough on Social Security Disability Insurance to cover my yearly medical bills, let alone the necessities of life.
Did you miss religion classes or masses in which Matthew 25:31-40 was discussed? We are people, not numbers on a spreadsheet. Shame on you.
Tracy Cusack, Charlotte
Left-wing radicals are the real threat
In response to Taylor Batten “First Amendment is under attack” (May 26 Opinion):
Editorial Page Editor Taylor Batten is correct. The First Amendment is in jeopardy, but not because a hot-headed politician body slammed a reporter.
That to be sure is totally unacceptable. But the real threat comes from the left-wing radicals who run conservative speakers off college campuses and whose rioting destroys property and puts people in physical danger.
Who is more threatening to free speech? A stupid undisciplined politician, or the fascist thugs who attack you and shut you up if you don’t believe as they do?
Mac McCall, Taylorsville
Press is vital; don’t kill the messenger
In response to “Mainstream media treats Trump unfairly” (May 25 Forum):
When candidate Donald Trump promised no cuts to Medicaid and Social Security, yet his budget does just that, should the press keep silent?
When he proposes increased military spending while audits show that the U.S. Army failed to track over $1 billion in arms and equipment in Iraq; when he promises greater, less costly health care access, but then supports a bill that does the opposite, should the press keep silent?
When President Trump chooses advisers who fail to report their foreign ties as required by law, should the press just ignore it?
Don’t kill the messenger.
Geoffrey A. Planer, Gastonia
How to fix partisan, ugly politics in N.C.
In response to “N.C. redistricting: Supreme Court agrees 2011 congressional maps illegal” (May 23):
Why our politics have become so ugly: Partisan redistricting – which secures success for one party in the general election – promotes extreme, disruptive and radical politics.
In a competitive district, the candidates are more moderate in order to win, and the victor is more likely to reach “across the aisle” in the legislature.
A “secure” district for one party causes the candidates from that party to move away from center.
Since most voters favor moderate and civil politics, we should support nonpartisan redistricting which will result in more districts being competitive.
Matthew Gromet, Charlotte
Do Not Call registry has become a joke
The FTC’s Do Not Call registry – what a joke. I get calls every day offering cruises, stock advice, insurance, you name it.
The telephone providers and voice over internet providers are turning a blind eye and reaping the rewards from these unscrupulous callers.
The callers have become very sophisticated, using local numbers with area codes similar to yours so you’ll pick up.
Until Congress says “enough,” only the service providers can stop these obnoxious calls.
Don McIver, Charlotte
