New CMS superintendent is catering to his cronies

How could Wilcox do this to teachers?
In response to Our View “Who says there’s no money in education?” (July 7 Editorial) and related articles:
Our newly arrived education czar, Clayton Wilcox, hits town and starts catering to his cronies and throwing money.
How can administrators look teachers in the eye when year after year teachers spend hundreds for basic school supplies?
Yet, government wonders why there is so much voter apathy.
Hopefully the newly hired “chief chef” will serve this bunch a delicious meal of crow.
Tom Lewis, Charlotte
CMS bond package could be in jeopardy
Those who approved hiring CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox and allowed his new hires may have just caused the loss of November’s $937 million school bond package.
Has anyone involved heard of ex-City Council member Lynn Wheeler or ex-Gov. Pat McCrory?
Taxpayers and voters do not forget.
Charles Gribble, Charlotte
Push to tie Trump, Putin fails smell test
President Kennedy stopped Russia from installing missiles in Cuba.
Other presidents also stood up to Russia, but not President Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Why would Putin want Donald Trump, an unknown, to be U.S. president instead of someone he knows can be easily manipulated?
The media campaign to convict President Trump of conspiring with Russia lacks common sense and fails the smell test.
Bruce Moline, Charlotte
Hobby Lobby due for a Bible refresher
In response to “Hobby Lobby missed ‘red flags’ of smuggled antiquities” (July 7):
Self-proclaimed “Christian” retailer Hobby Lobby will pay a $3 million fine for smuggling thousands of antiquities and artifacts out of Iraq.
Hobby Lobby is bankrolling a Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., and company president Steve Green said pursuit of these items was “consistent with the Company’s mission and passion for the Bible.” He acknowledged “regrettable mistakes,” which he chalked up to inexperience.
Perhaps they should spend more time reading the Bible or the law.
Roy Courtney, Denver, N.C.
Learn from history, don’t destroy it
In response to George Martin “In defense of Confederate monuments” (July 7 Opinion):
Op-ed writer George Martin is to be commended. The removal and destruction of these historical reminders is appalling.
The people need to understand the history behind these reminders. Removing them does not change history, but eliminates knowledge and understanding for future generations.
I hope this country will realize this before our nation’s history is destroyed.
Roxanne Johnston, Concord
Monuments erected, but edicts ignored
In response to “Man destroys new Ten Commandments statue at Arkansas Capitol” (June 28):
Ten Commandment monuments can be erected on public squares in every town and city in the country, but that will not acquit our political leaders of violating these commandments.
Officials do this when they justify the torture of other human beings, then clandestinely maneuver to protect the guilty and hide the evidence.
Our federal and state governments do it when they turn away thousands of families fleeing war and deport hundreds of thousands who have come here escaping violence, grinding poverty and hunger.
More than ironic, it is perturbing to observe the construction on government properties of monuments that profess obedience to religious ordinances that our governing bodies find politically convenient to disregard.
Joe Moran, Durham
Rethink logistics of uptown fireworks
Is it just me, or do thousands of us long for uptown fireworks that once began around 9:30 p.m. and weren’t tied to the end of a baseball game?
My family and I stopped attending uptown fireworks after last year because we didn’t arrive home until after midnight – and the adults had to work the next day.
Waiting for fireworks with kids until 10:30 p.m. or later is not a fun evening if they’re under age 12.
Getting out of the viewing area and into traffic should not take an hour.
Can someone rethink the logistics of linking July Fourth fireworks to an unpredictable baseball game’s end?
Kathy Fain, Charlotte
Comments