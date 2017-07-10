Nepotism is taking over CMS

Wilcox’s nepotism out of control
In response to “Administrative pay rises, new job emerges under Wilcox” (July 6):
The Bard wrote: “Something’s rotten in the State of Denmark!” So it seems in the offices of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools administration.
It is somewhat shocking to learn that our brand new superintendent, Clayton Wilcox, has added $184,000 to four positions.
The most shocking is the $85,000 to be paid to his chief of staff’s husband.
What I would like to know is if this compensation issue was part of the discussions in the hiring process, or did it just come out of the blue after the fact?
Jim Beatty, Charlotte
Confederate statues send wrong message
In response to George Martin “In defense of Confederate monuments” (July 7 Opinion):
Having lived in Europe, I have visited many monuments there and none could be misunderstood to respect Nazi beliefs or actions.
Rather, they send the message “never again.” They serve to remind, grieve and provide solemn reflection on the horrors of human behavior.
So, if we have Confederate monuments, let’s make sure we inscribe them to serve that purpose – a memorial to the horror that the Civil War was and never a glorification of what it stood for.
Vicki Taylor, Troutman
N.C., stop using plastic bags
In November 2016, California voted to ban plastic bags in local stores, and North Carolina should follow suit.
Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean, and it’s easily avoidable.
In California, customers now bring reusable shopping bags or pay a 10-cent charge per paper bag.
Washington, D.C. and the Outer Banks have banned single-use bags, as well. San Jose, Calif., experienced an 89 percent reduction of plastic litter after instituting its 2011 plastic bag ban.
Charlotte could benefit greatly from taking this small step to reduce waste and protect the environment.
Erin Danford, Waxhaw
Focus on cutting waste in Medicaid
There has been and will continue to be a multitude of articles on Medicaid as it relates to the proposed health care bill. The proposed bill would slash Medicaid by billions, thus impacting millions of Americans who depend on it for their continued health, well-being, and care. All the while, we have an administration that is obsessed by voter rolls and fraud in our election systems. Rather than wasting money on the latter, can’t Congress and the president tackle the real problem of waste and fraud in the Medicaid system? This would solve a vast portion of the continuing increase of the cost of Medicaid and it would show that Congress can get something done.
Christine Turner, Charlotte
I don’t see a problem with Trump’s business
In response to “Trump personally pockets club membership fees” (July 9):
I have seldom read an article so biased as this one! Of course anyone who joins a golf club is required to pay an initiation fee – sometimes refundable – plus monthly or annual dues. If this is a club organized and managed by a group, then the funds are used to ensure the continued upkeep of the club. If the club is owned by a developer, then the money will of course go to the developer. He then has to pay for upkeep or the members will go elsewhere.
It is my understanding that President Trump does an excellent job of maintaining his courses in the manner and luxury his members expect.
Sheila W. Evans, Charlotte
What more can we give the GOP?
In response to “In Canton, GOP base fears repeal effort is faltering” (July 10):
I’m still cautiously optimistic the GOP will come through with its promise of repealing Obamacare, but the same worries that have plagued the party for decades are rearing their ugly heads. The GOP asked for the House and Senate, and the voters delivered. Then we gave them Trump as President. Still, McConnell and Ryan can’t find a way to lead the party and own up to the promise that put them in office. 2018 will be a rude awakening for the GOP if it can’t figure out how to make actionable moves to help the party in the next few months with ACA replacement and tax reform. I’m pulling for Trump and Co., but am getting more nervous with each week that passes without any sort of pendulum swing forward.
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
