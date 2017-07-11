What should we do with monuments to slaveholders who weren’t Confederates?

Confederates weren’t only slave owners
In response to “Confederate statues send wrong message” (July 11 Forum):
Lest we forget, the institution of slavery, while certainly deplorable, has a historical context embedded in the economic fabric of the evolution of these United States of America, and most notably in the agricultural South. If we, as a nation, decide that it is in our mutual interest as a civilized society to remove historical monuments to slave owners and those who supported that most reprehensible of institutions with its long history in the United States of America, then perhaps we should start with the removal of monuments to Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Ben Franklin, James Madison, other signers of the Declaration of Independence and the rest of the 12 presidents who held slaves.
George E Godwin,
Mooresville
Trump’s bad idea on cybersecurity
In response to “Trump pledges to partner with Putin on cybersecurity” (July 10):
We’ve had presidents with varying degrees of intelligence, and varying amounts of experience in public office. Neither of those is the best predictor of success in that demanding job. The best quality a president can demonstrate is good judgment. Considering the current president devotes vast amounts of time and attention to Twitter name-calling wars with celebrities while our health care system crumbles and North Korea gains nuclear capabilities is troubling enough, but for him to suggest a cybersecurity partnership with our nation’s biggest cyber threat is almost beyond comprehension.
Phil Evans, Huntersville
Activist’s house has historical value
In response to “Preserve activist’s house? Crazy idea” (July 9 Forum):
The writer is the Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Charlotte Museum of History.
Buildings don’t have to be beautiful to be important.
Dr. Reginald Hawkins was a Charlottean and North Carolinian who was prominent in the fight for civil rights. This house, where Dr. Hawkins lived, was one of four firebombed in 1965 and is a tangible link to the man, his contribution, and a turbulent time in our city’s past. It deserves the Historic Landmarks Commission’s designation.
And to clarify, when a house is listed as a historic property, its ownership doesn’t change. The owner continues to be responsible for taxes and upkeep.
Paul Kurzeja, Charlotte
Neon sign nostalgia hits home
In response to “For Charlotte signs, old is the new ‘new’” (July 9):
Thank you for the story about neon signs in Charlotte. My father, Ernest Grady, Sr., was owner of Grady Sign Co. here for over 50 years and was responsible for many of our city’s older neon signs, some mentioned and pictured in your story.
If he could see Charlotte today, how amazed he would be at our glowing and sparkling Queen City!
Enid G. Stevens, Charlotte
Dems, look at the big picture
I didn’t leave the Democratic Party after 35 years, the Democratic Party left me. I’m not a Republican either. I simply vote for the candidate I feel is the better suited for the position.
Unfortunately some people can’t see that President Trump is making wise and calculated decisions. Their vision is clouded by Hollywood celebrities and fake news reporter wannabees. Trump isn’t in it for the money, he’s already got that. His opponents are so envious of him that they feel the need to make up fake stories that some people really believe. It’s funny and sad all at once.
We have people who want to kill us all and the Democrats are worried about Donald Trump Jr. speaking to a Russian lawyer or Ivanka’s dress or Eric’s haircut. Really?
Don Griffin, Monroe
Thanks for the fireworks!
The City of Charlotte, WBT, and other sponsors are to be commended for an outstanding fireworks display on July 4th. I’ve spoken to several people who agreed it was one of the best they’d seen in person.
While the late hour was unfortunate due to the rain, the 6:00 p.m. start at BB&T Park would normally be sufficient to allow for timely fireworks. But I think most in attendance would concur that the show was worth the wait.
Heavy traffic will always be a part of any major uptown event, and will occur regardless of start time. Tailgating in a distant parking lot can allow for quicker getaway if needed.
Jeff Kaylor, Mount Holly
