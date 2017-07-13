N.C. politics isn’t for sissies

N.C. GOP must fight fire with fire
In response to Robert Orr “I’m Republican, but legislature went too far” (July 13 Opinion)
Politicking and governing are not for sissies. The Democrats have mastered the technique of “cram down.” It’s time for Republicans to learn to fight fire with fire.
I thank former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Robert Orr for his service and I’m sure he applied his honesty and civility to his decisions. No room for that in politics.
Dickie Benzie, Charlotte
What if it had been Chelsea Clinton?
In response to “Hillary Clinton would have done the same” (July 13 Forum):
Imagine that Chelsea Clinton had taken a meeting with Russian representatives to help our greatest adversary illegally influence America’s presidential election. Then she spends a year vehemently denying such accusations only to be caught in a lie by the media.
Would Donald Trump be tweeting that Chelsea is a “quality person,” or would he be blasting “Crooked Chelsea” for attempting to rig the election?
Would Trump supporters be in a forgiving “let’s move on” mode or be chanting “lock her up”?
I see an unbelievable amount of hypocrisy here.
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
Trump Jr. did what anyone would do
In response to Our View “Trump Jr. provides a smoking gun” (July 12 Editorial):
Has the Observer gone completely, totally crazy?
The president’s son did what any one would do in his position when offered information not favorable to his opponent – he went to a 20-minute meeting, listened and then found there was nothing there and went home.
And you scream collusion with Russia over this?
Nuts!
George Craig, Lancaster, S.C.
Parents, money must be part of solution
In response to Our View “Stop suspending young students” (July 10 Editorial):
This editorial makes some valid points critical to the education of youngsters whose classroom behavior is sometimes inappropriate.
However, it failed to address the role of parents in changing the child’s behavior. It also failed to cite a funding source for “more periods of one-on-one interaction with the unruly student, and more structured time with guidance counselors.”
Without involved, committed parents and money to pay for the extra time some children need, nothing good is going to happen.
Julia Williams, Denver, N.C.
Duke customers pay again for its mistakes
In response to “Firm gets OK to import Indian coal ash to N.C.” (July 12):
Apparently coal ash is a commercial product that is highly sought after – enough that people are importing it from India.
Why did Duke Energy wait to build coal ash processing facilities until the state required it?
If Duke can just pass the cost of this problem off on to us, it has no incentive to think creatively and find economic solutions for this problem.
David Kern, Charlotte
CMS ombudsman is way overpaid
In response to “Does CMS really need a $175K-a-year ombudsman?” (July 13):
I’m incredulous! I worked for a major corporation and, yes we had an ombudsman, but it was a secondary role to her primary role and I guarantee she didn’t make 25 percent of what CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox is paying this guy.
With the dire need to upgrade schools/classrooms, and an equal need to reward teachers with more money, can we call this new ombudsman and complain about Superintendent Wilcox’s decisions?
I think those complaints won’t go too far since the ombudsman’s pay might be near the top of that complaint list.
Gary DeShazer, Charlotte
BLT or Tomato: Feud for thought
By printing Kathleen Purvis’s contentious “Tomato sandwich vs. BLT: Which rules?” (July 12) you fan the flames of controversy.
In these divisive times, you knowingly pit neighbor against neighbor, brother against brother, vegetarian against omnivore.
This community has barely healed from the mayonnaise debate, and now this.
It’s going to be a long, hot summer.
Tara Anastasi, Matthews (BLT Fan)
