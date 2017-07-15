Something smells fishy about that soccer meeting

Somebody’s lying about MLS meeting
In response to “Someone wants talks with soccer officials kept private. But who?” (July 13):
No good ever comes from elected officials sitting down with special interest financiers behind closed doors.
The county manager has already shown she is willing to end-run the open meetings law and hold private meetings to discuss public business. The MLS big-wigs claim innocence – they never asked for a private meeting. Somebody’s lying. Period.
The Smith family efforts to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte have created a stench at the Government Center that gets stronger each day.
Elected leaders need to deep-six any and all private meetings on the issue to fumigate the air uptown.
Paul Jones, Charlotte
Say no to ‘frivolous feel-good’ soccer
Whether from a group of everyday citizens on up to conglomerate billionaire owners, if your “idea” is so great and needed, go “sell it” to John Q. Public and quit pleading for my tax dollars.
Governments are meant to provide necessities, not frivolous feel-goods!
Coy Powell, Charlotte
Media’s focus on Trump is a waste
The election is over. The absolute waste of media time, and that of our elected officials, that has been going on since November is outrageous! Give up already and get on with the real problems facing our country.
Nancy Casey, Weddington
Meadows doesn’t care about N.C.
In response to “Federal shutdown? Rep. Meadows says no wall, no budget” (July 12):
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows recently voted for the House version of Trumpcare, which would cut health care and Medicaid to 100,000-plus N.C. citizens. Now he’s threatening to shut down our government over funding of a border wall, which President Trump said repeatedly would be paid for by Mexico.
The $1.6 billion requested in Trump’s budget would cover a lot of health care for our citizens. I truly wonder if Meadows, or any Republicans in our state, really care about anyone but themselves.
They sure don’t care about the citizens of our great state.
Daryl Solomonson, Troutman
Clean house at the health department
In response to “Millions needed to fix agency problems, officials say” (July 12):
Looks like it’s time to drain the Mecklenburg County health department swamp!
The top three management layers should all be fired, lose retirement benefits, and be replaced by new employees.
The recent reports of gross incompetence, lack of accountability, and poor management skills seem to justify this action.
Ed Carlson, Charlotte
Food manager’s pay tops veteran teacher
In response to “Hiring for unadvertised jobs raises questions” (July 8) and related articles:
The writer is a CMS teacher.
For the 2016-2017 Charlotte-Mecklenburg school year, a 25-year veteran teacher with a master’s degree and National Board Certification tops out their salary at $73,158. No raises are offered to teachers after 25 years.
So how is a salary of $85,000 justified for a former chef? How are raises of over $30,000 justified for administrative staff?
Annie McCanless, Matthews
Come see eastside demise for yourself
In response to “Work harder to make east Charlotte safe” (July 7 Forum):
As a resident of the east side since 1971, I am appalled at its demise.
I’ve written our new city manager, a county commissioner, and our District 5 City Council member about issues that affect us all. Response has been nonexistent.
There are things their eyes need to see firsthand.
One thing is sure: Vacant lots, empty buildings and unkempt areas do not create jobs – only vagrants.
Robert Alston, Charlotte
CMPD wreck killed a cherished co-worker
In response to “Officer charged in crash that killed pedestrian” (July 13):
James Michael Short was a co-worker of mine at Central Piedmont Community College’s IT department. He was a kind-hearted man always willing to help others. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
James was smart and would have gone places, but he would have made sure to take care of everyone he met along the way.
At the IT department we were better with James and will be poorer in his absence.
Connor Wright, Matthews
