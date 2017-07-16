Let Big Government rule and we’ll be just like France

Hiking minimum wage does not work
In response to “Key to better pay? Government, not so-called free markets” (July 14 Opinion):
Op-ed writer Chuck Kelly seems to share the misguided, far-left view that Big Government has the answer to all economic problems.
All that is needed to refute his assumptions is to look at Oregon’s present day hike of the minimum wage. Rather than increase the “grunt worker’s” earnings, business owners say it will result in reduced hours, reduced pay, and limited hiring – unintended consequences from unrealistic government enacted laws.
Enact Mr. Kelly’s suggested 32-hour/four-day work week and what do you get? The answer of course is France, which is noncompetitive in the worldwide marketplace.
Randy Edwards, Concord
Taxpayers should fume over CMS hires
The recent hires by new CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox demonstrate a complete disregard for transparency, trust and fairness.
This is in-your-face nepotism at its worst.
It shows a total disrespect for the tax dollars entrusted to CMS for the education of our children and for current employees at CMS who apparently are deemed unqualified for these new, well compensated positions.
If you want greater accountability for your tax dollars, speak up. Use the November bond referendum to tell CMS “enough already, make better use of the money you already have.”
Richard Martin, Charlotte
Stadium will benefit elite, not community
There are much more appropriate and socially responsible ways to use taxpayer funds than on a soccer team and stadium that will primarily benefit the elite.
I attended public school in North Carolina and can compare firsthand my experience with the deplorable state of our schools today.
Our public funds should be invested in public education, affordable housing, social services, museums, and parks. The community at large will benefit from such investments.
Chelsea Mellon, Charlotte
Spend that $30M on cross-county trail
Rather than contribute $30 million for a new soccer stadium, Charlotte should use that money to speed up completion of the Cross Charlotte Trail.
The city is already partnering with Mecklenburg County to create the 26-mile trail from Pineville through uptown, to UNCC, and on to the Cabarrus County line.
The available $30 million comes from the city’s hotel/motel occupancy tax, which is restricted for tourism projects. Let’s recognize that the Cross Charlotte Trail will not only be a wonderful benefit for citizens, but will also be a significant tourist draw like the popular Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville County, S.C.
Steve Copulsky, Charlotte
Electoral College appears to be failing
No one is talking about the Electoral College – designed to prevent the influence of foreign governments in our election.
Now, I was not a Clinton or Trump fan, and as we know Trump lost the popular vote. With what is going on these days with Russian influence in our presidential election, is this now proof that the Electoral College does not work?
Kevin Bechtold, Concord
Those plastic bags are costing all of us
In response to “I’ll keep my plastic bags, thanks” (July 13 Forum):
To anyone who does not see the problem with plastic bags because they’ve never personally seen one at the beach, please Google the subject and educate yourselves.
Among the facts: Americans use 100 billion plastic bags each year; a single bag has a life expectancy of up to 1,000 years; there is a floating soup of plastic in the ocean that spans the distance from Virginia to Cuba, and plastic bags are often mistaken for food by marine wildlife.
Even if you don’t personally care about the environmental cost, surely you understand that these bags aren’t free? U.S. retailers spend more than $4 billion a year providing these bags and they pass on those costs to all of us.
Steve Larson, Charlotte
Save the signs, not the buildings?
In response to “For Charlotte signs, old is the new ‘new’ ” (July 9):
Good news for the multiple apartment developers! Looks like a refurbished sign will now substitute for the historical site that it once represented.
So let’s stop all this talk of Charlotte not caring about its past history, demolishing it for new development.
Noel Triplett, Charlotte
