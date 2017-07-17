Housing the homeless benefits all of us

Proud of homeless housing efforts
In response to “Charity buys entire apartment complex to house homeless” (July 17):
A big kudos to Supportive Housing Communities for purchasing the St. John’s Place apartments to help house the homeless. It benefits everyone by helping people get off the street, making it easier to get back into the workforce by having an address. It also helps restore a person’s pride, dignity, and a feeling of self worth and community. Most are looking for a hand up, not a hand out, and there will be rules to follow. Bless you and shame on those who say “not in my neighborhood.” Keep up the good work.
Anne Monrad, Mooresville
White churches are just trying to love
In response to “Why don’t some black people want help from white churches?” (July 14 Opinion):
Tiffany Capers’s op-ed column on why some black people don’t want help from white churches was very disrespectful to the white churches that want to help.
These people want to help not for pity and to make themselves feel good, but rather because they care about others.
Yes, people in Charlotte are generous and show compassion to many races.
My question to Ms. Capers is how can you have social change with attitudes and criticism that you expressed?
It would benefit her to open her heart and understand that these people are not practicing social charity, but love.
Barbara Bell Kerr,
Charlotte
I wish Trump Jr. had better ethics
In response to “Trump Jr. did what anyone would do” (July 14 Forum):
It’s a matter of ethics.
Shortly after Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer was revealed, it was reported that in 2000 Al Gore’s campaign was offered derogatory information on his opponent, George W. Bush. The Gore campaign contacted the FBI.
What would have happened if Trump Jr. had those kind of ethics?
Dave Ballenger, Monroe
Waiting to see how Trump treats workers
In response to “Key to better pay? Government, not so-called free markets” (July 14 Opinion):
Chuck Kelly’s op-ed piece made me reflect on the role government played in protecting the rights of American workers around the turn of the 20th century when worker exploitation, greed and corruption put profits above the health, safety and wages of workers.
Don’t believe those who minimize the role of government and solely promote market forces to “determine how much each class of citizens shares the productivity and resources of their nation.”
Will President Trump and the Republican Congress make America great again for workers or only for the so-called free market?
Joseph J. Salerno, Charlotte
Hootie Johnson deserved respect
In response to “Hootie Johnson: 1931-2017...” (July 15):
The Observer should be ashamed at the headline above Hootie Johnson’s obituary. “Ex-Augusta National chair blocked women from joining club.” That’s how you describe this great man? You buried, in the last few paragraphs, all the great work he did leading integration in South Carolina and with no mention of all his charitable work.
Don Bickel, Huntersville
The real issue I have with MLS is boredom
I tuned in to an MLS game the other day. The score was 0-0 in the 85th minute. I did my best and watched for another 10 minutes, and still nothing happened. Not even a shot on goal. Boring! I don’t know how that game played out and I don’t really care.
I agree with the Forum writer who stated that if the Billionaire Smiths want MLS here they should go ahead and finance it, and if that should happen, don’t expect this taxpayer to fill a seat.
Larry Olsen, Charlotte
Don’t give money to River District
In response to “River District project likely to get public money for roads” (July 14):
The developers of the River District should not only pay for streets, roads, water distribution and sewage treatment in the area, they should also be required to build the necessary schools to serve the residents they hope to attract.
Don’t give them a dime of city funds.
John A. Marszalek,
Charlotte
