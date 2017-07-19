Trump and GOP, you signed on to run the country so do it

Trump and GOP can’t hide from their jobs
In response to “The last big lie on health care” (July 19 Opinion):
Donald Trump is showing his true colors – as a lousy landlord. He says “We’re not going to own it ... We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us.” Real news flash: The Republicans and Mr. Trump already own it. To put this in terms even the president should understand: When you buy the building, you are responsible for maintaining the plumbing and HVAC even if you didn’t install it.
Senate Democrats have already presented bills to make necessary adjustments to the ACA, but Mitch McConnell has stifled debate on those. It is about time for the Republicans to accept the responsibility they fought so hard to gain.
Martha Catt, Charlotte
Planned Parenthood funding safe for now
In response to “Health overhaul collapses as 2 GOP senators defect” (July 18):
Trumpcare failed to pass. For now, Planned Parenthood’s services are still available. PP provides cancer screenings, birth control, family planning, abortions, HIV screening, health services for men, and services for the LGBT community. It is a vital part of today’s health care for everyone and deserves government funding in the future.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Health care shouldn’t be a game
The Affordable Care Act, like many of our laws and regulations, is not a perfect solution to complex problems. Yet it is the law of the land. Republican officeholders control the Executive and Legislative branches of government, so they have the power to make appropriate changes. Declining to fix the problems, but instead undermining the law so it will fail is completely irresponsible and a violation of their oaths to uphold the law. Americans’ health care is a matter of life and death, and making it a political game is shameful.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
Trump’s the new sheriff in town
In response to “Trump out of place on world stage” (July 13 Forum):
I disagree with Mr. Jordan. America has suffered under the last eight years of President Obama’s passive, feckless, ignore-the-problem (draw a line in the sand and do nothing) administration, during which time America’s stature in the world dropped. President Trump’s foreign trips and speeches have been huge home runs, but the Trump-hating media choose to ignore this. As for antagonizing key allies, they got used to meek Obama but will soon happily realize that a new sheriff is in town who has the passion and energy to bring America back to a position of world leadership, which the world desperately needs.
Howard Honeycutt,
Charlotte
Sen. Tillis, what about jobs for us?
Republicans campaigned on jobs for Americans. Now Senator Tillis is fighting for additional H-2B visas for foreigners.
Tillis has placed a hold on Trump’s nomination for Director of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. USCIS is a department within Homeland Security, which gets to make the decision about increasing H-2B visas. H-2B visas allow American businesses to hire foreign workers for seasonal non-agricultural jobs such as those in the tourism, landscaping, and seafood products industries.
How does that promote jobs for Americans?
Margaret S. Smetana, Pinehurst
Are the Panthers even trying to win?
In response to “Mr. Richardson, fans deserve an explanation” (July 18):
For 28 years I have supported my Carolina Panthers through Richardson Sports and as a PSL club season ticket owner. During that time, I have endured the cyclical culture of dysfunction with players, coaches and administration that hangs over my team like a thin fog. With this latest event, players may end up getting paid, perhaps the work environment is less toxic, and there’s the optimistic possibility that change is good. But is that the goal? My goal for my Panthers is to win the Super Bowl. Can they look me in the eye and say the same?
Ross Levin, Charlotte
