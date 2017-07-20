Soccer stadium won’t make Charlotte a ‘go-to’ city. Address other needs first.

MLS stadium is least of Charlotte’s needs
In response to “We want to build an MLS stadium – and much more” (July 20 For the Record):
City Council member James Mitchell touts Charlotte as becoming a “go-to city for businesses, prestigious events and high-impact partnerships.”
The first step in becoming a “go-to” city should be for elected leaders to refocus and provide a “go-to” government that adequately suits the needs of residents in the areas of education, transportation, police protection and other primary services.
Once these needs are met, perhaps there will be time to give money away to millionaires for sports entertainment.
Stephen Jones, Charlotte
Never thought I’d hear Observer say it
In response to Our View “The real drivers of income inequality” (July 20 Opinion):
Two editorial statements I thought I’d never read as a longtime Observer subscriber include: “If it (a minimum wage hike) displaces workers and harms business, it shouldn’t (be embraced).”
The other addressed Stephen Curry’s $201 million salary contract: “We shouldn’t be determining how much Curry or any athlete should make.”
Kudos to the editorial board and to capitalism.
Eddie Goodall, Weddington
The biggest lie? Dems on health care
In response to Our View “The last big lie on health care” (July 19 Opinion):
The Observer urges the GOP to stop “lying to themselves,” apparently because Republicans differ as to how to reverse the permanent damage the Democrats inflicted on the health care system through a 2,000-page bill that had to be passed so they could find out what was in it, as Nancy Pelosi infamously declared.
Since the Observer is into who’s lying to whom, let’s review: You can keep your doctor, you can keep your plan, your premium will drop by $2,500 annually.
Even if the GOP is lying to itself, which is certainly debatable, it doesn’t change the fact that the Democrats perpetuated the most egregious lie to the American people since the Vietnam War.
Mac McCall, Taylorsville
Trump will change millennials’ minds
In response to Frank Dowd “Why don’t millennials like capitalism?” (July 16 Opinion):
Millennials have unfortunately seen how capitalism can be constrained rather than what it can achieve. Sub-2 percent GDP growth is one price paid for government policies that restrain that growth.
When politicians and some economists claim this is normal, both truth and hope are casualties.
We fortunately have a president who actually cares about opportunity for our citizens rather than handicapping our economy with foolish policies.
On social justice, the amount of progress we make depends on resisting the proven failure of socialism and the corrosiveness of political correctness.
Harold Norton, Charlotte
Dowd shares blame for millennials’ view
The writer is a Campbell University associate professor of economics.
Frank Dowd blames President Obama for the disconcerting decline among millennials who view capitalism as best serving our collective interests. The tragedy of socialism and the benefits of capitalism are evidenced everywhere.
However, Mr. Dowd should look in the mirror for a primary cause of the problem. His company and industry epitomize crony capitalists by lobbying government to impose tariffs and quotas on steel imports.
This serves to keep steel prices artificially high, enriching owners of steel companies while the rest of us pay more for cars, buildings, appliances, etc.
Mark Steckbeck, Buies Creek
Don’t miss the point of Capers’ message
In response to “Why don’t some black people want help from white churches?,” (July 14 Opinion) and related Forum letters:
Some folks have missed the point of Tiffany Capers’ bold unmasking of hurtful systems so long embedded that we don’t even recognize them from the side of privilege.
I’ll still do what I can to help and in doing so I’ll have a better understanding that perhaps I need to do more.
Sharon Drennan, Charlotte
Think Charlotte, think church bells
Charlotte is blessed with numerous places of worship. Wouldn’t it be a great positive identifier if all of them rang their bells for 10 minutes every day at noon?
Jim Keesee, Charlotte
