Public-private partnerships have benefited Charlotte

Stadium will be a plus for this city
I’ve always been proud of Charlotte’s progressive spirit, which helped us earn NBA and NFL franchises through public-private partnerships.
That progressive attitude helped build our light-rail system and fund the Knights’ baseball stadium.
Anyone who has lived here for the past 15 years can see how the city has benefited from the investment in the NBA arena, Knights stadium and light rail, with billions in private development focused in the areas surrounding these assets.
The former parking lots near Knights Stadium and Romare Bearden Park have been redeveloped into multiple high-rise towers, and a hotel complex, all of which has created a sense of place Charlotte lacked when I moved here.
R. Lee Keen, Charlotte
Use stadium money to boost west side
In response to James Mitchell “We want to build an MLS stadium – and much more” (July 20 Opinion):
City Council member James Mitchell thinks a soccer stadium will promote growth in Charlotte.
If he must spend public money, here’s a better idea: Use that money to set up enterprise zones on the west side where businesses would be exempt from sales and property taxes. Perhaps give them a discount on water and sewer rates. Maybe waive business license and inspection fees for the first few years.
Nurture capitalism, not the Bruton Smith empire!
Kent Ashton, Concord
N.C. needs those off-shore drilling jobs
In response to “ ‘Not off our coast,’ Cooper says of plan for offshore drilling” (July 21):
There is some degree of hazard in every action we take, but current technology and modern drilling methods make the actual risk slight.
North Carolina needs the high-paying jobs and lower energy costs associated with off-shore drilling, and Gov. Roy Cooper needs to stop his obstructionist grandstanding and do the job he was elected to do!
John E. Lane, Charlotte
Keep voter records open to the public
In response to “Unacceptable choice: Voting or staying safe” (July 21 Opinion):
I am sympathetic to the op-ed writer’s privacy and safety dilemma, but it sounds like elections officials were willing to take reasonable steps to protect domestic violence survivors’ personal data.
For the vast majority of citizens voter information publicly available now should remain open to public inspection.
Publicly searchable government databases are important public records belonging to the people. There is an inherent tension between societal goals of security and openness.
We must work to satisfy both as best we can, while realizing there may be no perfect solutions. Now more than ever, broad sacrifice of our access to information cannot be the answer.
Hope Yancey, Charlotte
Ajmera should reconsider her views
In response to “N.C. GOP: Charlotte council member ‘unhinged’ after ‘dangerous rhetoric’ ” (July 21):
Has the state of local politics reached the tipping point where diversity of thought will no longer be acceptable?
Perhaps City Council member Dimple Ajmera should reconsider her bigoted views toward Trump supporters who aren’t exclusively Republican, especially if her desire is to be elected, not merely selected.
Common ground exists between people who were with her and those who want to Make America Great Again, but it will take dialogue, not parroting talking points. Maybe then we could begin to solve our problems.
Anthony Castrillon, Charlotte
Trump has passion, but it’s misguided
I disagree with everything Forum writer Howard Honeycutt wrote, except that President Trump has passion and energy. (“Trump’s the new sheriff in town,” July 20 Forum)
Problem is he only uses it in his venomous tweets, in defense of his lies, in defense of his family’s lies, in defense of his staff’s lies, and on the golf course. Oh, and when he defends Putin.
Glo Kearns, Charlotte
Delayed accolades for Sen. McCain
Republican Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with a deadly form of brain cancer. Both Republicans and Democrats rallied around him to wish him well and God’s speed.
Sen. McCain has always been a good man who often tried to cross the aisle to do the right thing, even while he was bludgeoned by his opponents.
It seems a pity that we all have to wait until a mortal illness or death to learn what people think of us.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
