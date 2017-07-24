How ironic that Trump is celebrating ‘Made in America’ week

Trump’s all talk on ‘Made in America’
Does anyone else see the irony of President Trump’s supposed support of “Made in America” week? If he truly wanted to support made in America products and American workers, he would set the example by bringing back his and his daughter’s out-sourced textile products to American manufacturers. Perhaps that would help states like North Carolina a lot more than mere rhetoric. After all, actions speak louder than words. At least they used to. Now it seems what a president does counts for less than what he says he will do.
Dianne Mason, Matthews
Acknowledge history of white churches
In response to “White churches are just trying to love” (July 18 Forum):
Some black churches don't want help from white churches. A suggestion for Ms. Kerr: if you want to help us – you can become familiar with our struggle in America. Read our history as written by African American authors, and study true white American history too. Then you may enlighten friends and kinsmen about the institutional, cultural racism practiced by the dominant majority.
History shows that by perverting Holy Scripture the white church endorsed slavery and taught that it was God’s will. Some have not overcome that lie yet. Perhaps you can understand why some are suspicious.
Walker Gilliam, Lincolnton
Putting profit over people is unethical
A long-term perspective shows that industrial capitalism has been an ecological nightmare that includes mass extinction and the current climate crisis.
Did Jesus charge for loaves and fishes? Through religious or environmental lens, democratic socialism offers practical solutions.
Imagine the disaster if maximizing profit was the goal for tap water or roads.
If we share the wealth and focus on de-commoditizing necessities, a compromise can be reached.
Jonathan Hudson,
Huntersville
I’m ready for John Kasich 2020
This is the perfect time to think about how Republicans and Democrats can work together. We need to choose the leader who is best for America, not for either party.
I think Ohio Gov. John Kasich should be the next president. He was in the House when President Reagan had a Democrat-led Congress. He was in the Senate when President Clinton had a Republican-led Congress. He learned firsthand how to compromise, with great outcomes.
Was the Constitution written to command or push to compromise? Congress wouldn't work with Hillary Clinton or Ted Cruz. Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump promise the impossible.
Check out what Kasich has accomplished.
Buddy Lemmons, Charlotte
Greenways and parks instead of a stadium
The voters have already spoken. The county’s commitment to complete greenways and renovate parks should take priority over a new stadium.
Charlotte ranks 97 among 100 cities in terms of access to parks and green space. Yet urban parks and greenways serve everyone and contribute to mental and physical health.
Evidence suggests that stadiums do not bring in new money to a community in the ways that are often touted.
Green-lighting the MLS project weakens the trust we place in our elected officials.
Beth Howard, Charlotte
Soccer isn’t on our list of priorities
My husband and I are strongly opposed to using any public funds for a soccer stadium or any other sports venue.
Charlotte needs many things more than another stadium. We need affordable housing! We need excellent schools for our children! We need an excellent public transportation system! There are many more items on the list.
If Bruton Smith wants a stadium, he should pay for it personally. The former Eastland Mall site would be a good location.
Wayne and Elizabeth Bobo, Charlotte
Ajmera advocated for discrimination
In response to “Do Trump supporters have 'no place' leading us?” (July 22 Opinion):
Your editorial should have used the word “prejudice” in describing Dimple Ajmera's statement that all people who support Trump are unacceptable to run for office. If someone said all black people, all Indian people or all lesbians should not run, you would have harshly condemned the speaker.
Ann Marie Lloyd,
Charlotte
