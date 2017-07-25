Here’s how A.G. Jeff Sessions should respond to Trump

Here’s a suggestion for A.G. Sessions
If I were Attorney General Jeff Sessions, I would make a public statement as to why I am not going to resign despite President Trump’s constant attacks upon me. I would explain that “I refuse to resign because President Trump wants an Attorney General that will do his bidding. I refuse to give up my personal integrity in order to be the personal water boy to anyone no matter how powerful that person happens to be. I believe that the power of justice takes priority over the power of any person.”
Just think how beloved A.G. Sessions would be by the majority of the people. He would go down in history.
Bob Cubbler, Matthews
Trump’s priorities are concerning
Trump does not condemn people’s misdeeds and lies but he gets angry at leaks? Potential crimes, falsehoods and coverups are unimportant but leaks are intolerable. Why would Trump be concerned with his power to pardon if he maintains nothing illegal was done? The Trump administration is without both ethics and scruples and this should concern everyone.
Dewey P. Rochester,
Charlotte
Ajmera attacked my political views
In response to “Presidential election re-fought at council” (July 25):
I am a female Trump supporter and I deserve a voice in my community. Ms. Ajmera made a broad and sweeping statement of all Trump supporters that exposes the hypocrisy in the Democratic Party. The left aspires to be the party of tolerance and inclusion, unless it is a view that they do not like. Ms. Ajmera doesn’t have to agree with President Trump, but she doesn’t have the privilege of excluding supporters from our government.
Traci Cockerham,
Charlotte
I want my taxes spent on health care
At 67 I have been paying taxes for 51 years. I have supported just about every law, every unwinnable war, and suspect legislation, keeping in mind that Congress is working for the benefit of all citizens. However, I want my taxes to support many things, including uninsured women who find themselves pregnant and need a safe place to get the care they need to deliver a healthy child. I want dignity for the elderly, the poor, the chronically ill.
Instead of whining about the costs, let’s start talking to the drug companies and their outrageous pricing. Let’s get a commission whose job it is to aggressively work on fraud in the Medicaid system. Think outside the box. Remember the Constitution says “promote the general welfare.”
Mary Ann Evanoff,
Midland
A free press should question everyone
In response to “Mr. Trump, meet Justices Brennan, Brandeis” (July 23 Opinion):
I totally support a vigorous free press and tireless questioning of government officials, but where was all that vigor and questioning during the Obama administration?
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
What’s up with the weather section?
Thumbs down on the new weather section, or what’s left of it. I’m disappointed that international cities have been done away with. And the new map is a bit confusing at first glance. It’s hard to figure out why you include tiny bergs like Pageland, Wadesboro and Taylorsville, and no longer show places of more widespread interest like Columbia, Charleston and Hilton Head.
Bill Golden, Asheville
Trump’s Boy Scout speech was scary
I grew up in Fayette County, West Virginia, on a small plateau called Oak Hill. My parents, with integrity and humility, passed on to me family, church, education, hard work values and a love for this democracy.
Last night, while watching the news, I saw the president addressing the Boy Scouts of America within 15 miles of where I grew up. Continuing with his political agenda, he seemed to incense those young men with a mistrust of the media, a mistrust of the truth, and indirectly a mistrust of the government.
I couldn’t help but recall those grainy videos of a German leader who also incensed and strove to indoctrinate the youth of his country. Maybe I’m overreacting, but I sure hope and pray that history has not come back with a vengeance on our country.
Nancy Lively Payne,
Belmont
