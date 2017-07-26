On health care, the GOP feared death panels, but doesn’t fear American deaths?

GOP repeal is the real ‘death panel’
Republicans have complained for years about the process to get the Affordable Care Act into law, and spent more than a little time ranting about “death panels.” Now it seems that our Republican Senators Burr and Tillis have become a de facto “death panel.” In voting to support Mitch McConnell and his plans to take health care from millions of Americans – with no hearings and no debate and no idea what Mitch has in store for us – they have voted to follow Mitch and the party over their constituents’ needs.
Make no mistake, when you lose your coverage next year or your rates spiral out of control, and your pre-existing conditions dump you into a high-risk pool, it is the Republicans that own that. Anyone that tells you otherwise is full of nonsense – or is a Fox “news” watcher, but those go hand-in-hand.
Chris Porier, Charlotte
Don’t leave out MLS stadium perks
In response to “A Republican and Democrat agree on MLS in Charlotte” (July 23 For the Record):
This writer is a Mecklenburg Commissioner
This article in last Sunday’s newspaper describing the proposal for construction of a replacement Memorial Stadium for use by a potential MLS team was seriously misleading. How? By omitting entirely any reference to the following material deal point: the stadium would be available annually for up to 20 days of amateur sports and other events brokered by the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County with no rental fees payable to the MLS team owner.
Dumont Clarke, Charlotte
Democrats can’t afford to alienate
In response to “Sit-in coming to council after Ajmera’s anti-Trump remarks” (July 24):
I am a Democratand a Democratic precinct co-chair. Council woman Ajmera, I do support you, but I don’t agree that voters supporting Trump should not be allowed on the City Council or in the mayor’s race. Remember, 62 percent of non- college educated white women voted for Trump and an astounding 45 percent of college educated white women voted for Trump. Your comments could alienate about half of all white women voters. This attitude cost us dearly in the last election.
In today’s political climate, Democrats must become inclusive, not divisive, in our outreach to voters.
Stephen Coen, Charlotte
Trump unhinged at Boy Scout Jamboree
In response to “Trump shows the Boy Scouts how to start a political fire” (July 25 charlotteobserver.com):
After watching the highlights and reading the remarks about President Trump’s speech at the Boy Scout Jamboree, I am embarrassed for our country. Were his comments appropriate for a meeting of this nature? Absolutely not!
With this presidency, we seem to be in the age of dumbing down America. Was he not aware of his audience? Incoherent and inane political commentary to a group of youths seems over the top even for our scatter-brained president, but apparently, that’s not the case. Hopefully, it won’t be long before some action is taken to bring back order to our country.
Lee Monks, Monroe
Socialism won’t provide for everyone
In response to“Putting profit over people is unethical” (July 25 Forum):
I find it somewhat amusing that forum writer Jonathan Hudson attempts to present “Democratic Socialism” as viable by asking, “Did Jesus pay for the loaves and fishes?” No, he did not, they were miraculously provided by God.
Ironically, this is what “Democratic Socialism” would need to succeed, as countries with government-run economies end up starving. Socialism is, at its most basic, government stealing what one person produces and providing it to another. There is nothing moral about it. Just because the masses vote my property away from me doesn’t make it right.
John Daly, Charlotte
Thanks, but I’ll keep local weather data
Thanks, but I’ll keep local weather data
In response to “What's up with the weather section?” (July 26 Forum):
Surprisingly, Bill Golden, Observer readers among the nearly 26,000 North Carolinians living in the “tiny berg” of Wadesboro and Anson County find local weather data just as useful as you do in Asheville. Perhaps you should add a subscription to a South Carolina paper if you want to know what’s going on in Columbia, Charleston, and Hilton Head. Better yet, a few strokes on a keyboard will get you hour-by-hour forecasts for anywhere you want.
Roe Boothby, Wadesboro
Comments