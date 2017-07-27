One commissioner to another: Public gets stadium 20 days a year? That’s ‘paltry’

It’s the people’s stadium, get it?
In response to “Don’t leave out MLS stadium perks” (July 27 Forum):
The writer is a Mecklenburg Commissioner.
Really, Commissioner Dumont Clarke? The MLS For the Record piece was “seriously misleading” because it omitted any reference to a “material deal point” that the people would be able to use their stadium 20 days a year without paying Marcus Smith?
Maybe it was omitted because it is so embarrassing and paltry.
I can see where this is going…
Pat Cotham, Charlotte
I found Boy Scout cartoon distasteful
The writer is a Boy Scout volunteer.
Two messages in two cartoons: Dennis the Menace on Tuesday showed three children thanking a Boy Scout. But I found Wednesday’s Scout Badges editorial cartoon insulting.
The editorial board should ask itself what it costs taxpayers for a youth in the juvenile court system per day. Then ask how much for a youth to be in Scouting.
You should be ashamed, and like Dennis and his friends thank Scouting for its programs.
Phil Adams, Charlotte
Trump speech raised hairs on my neck
In response to “Trump’s Boy Scout speech was scary” (July 26 Forum):
Unfortunately, Forum writer Nancy Lively Payne will likely receive some outraged replies to her opinion on Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts in her native West Virginia.
But honestly, who among us didn’t instinctively recoil seeing our 71-year-old president violate the honor and innocence of those young boys and men?
The hairs on the back of my neck rose in visceral revulsion of a man who has gone way too far perverting our norms, values, morals and integrity as Americans.
I’m so over our pretending that this person is normal or knows even basic levels of decency.
Kelly Scherer, Charlotte
Here’s what McCain should have done
In response to “McCain delivers a key health care vote, scolding message” (July 26):
Sen. John McCain should have been brave enough to tell the Senate to give the public the same health care plan that Senate members enjoy.
He will vote “yes” for anything they come up with no matter what he says on TV and in the news media.
Roberta Leonard, Blowing Rock
So fed up with all these political feuds
If the Democrats and Republicans would quit fighting like the Hatfields and McCoys and start running the country and the State of North Carolina, the citizens of N.C. and the U.S. would really appreciate it.
Bobby Costner, Lincolnton
Ajmera’s real point was lost on some
In response to “Ajmera advocated for discrimination” (July 25 Forum):
Dimple Ajmera advocates “standing up to Trump’s disrespect, disregard and dangerous rhetoric towards women, minorities, immigrants, disabled and the poor.”
She calls for “unity...as we we tackle very important issues of safety, trust and equity in our city.”
She never said that “all people who support Trump are unacceptable to run for office,” as Forum writer Ann Marie Lloyd wrote.
Dimple is calling out those who turn a blind eye to, or worse, openly support Donald Trump’s continued abuses, verbal and legal.
We’re here to listen to supporters of Trump, but we should never show respect or acknowledgment to bigotry.
Kathleen Rackley, Charlotte
Gettleman paid price for his brusque style
In response to “The inside story of how the firing of GM Dave Gettleman finally unfolded” (July 23):
The reasons behind the sudden firing of Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman illustrate something corporate America is learning the hard way: Results alone are no longer enough. How you do your job is just as important as the results you produce.
Gettleman had a stellar tenure by the numbers, three division titles and a Super Bowl trip. But at the end of the day numbers don’t outweigh people, and the way he treated people will be remembered longer than his statistics.
Doug McVadon, Charlotte
