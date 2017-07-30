The Jets and Giants do it. Let football and soccer share BofA stadium.

Put soccer, football in same stadium
It seems like most Charlotteans would like to see MLS soccer here, but there is reluctance to help finance a private venture with public money.
Perhaps this solution makes sense: Most days of the year Bank of American Stadium sits empty. I know the stadium belongs to Jerry Richardson, but there certainly would be financial benefit to him in filling it with a season of soccer games. Surely, BofA would appreciate the increased name recognition.
I know there are obstacles to pulling this off, but the benefits are too great not to consider this approach.
The Giants and Jets share a stadium – during the same season! C’mon city leaders, let’s make this happen.
Jim Godfrey, Charlotte
Trump hit right note at Scout Jamboree
In response to “Trump speech raised hairs on my neck” (July 28 Forum) and related letters:
In reality the media, which is open to vulnerable minds, is what you should have outrage for, not for President Trump’s speech at a Boy Scout Jamboree touting morals and loyalty!
What is wrong with this scenario and the thinking of liberals? A continuous SMH (Shaking My Head) is in order.
Wilma Whitt, Charlotte
Cartoon showed respect for Scouting
In response to “I found Boy Scout cartoon distasteful” (July 28 Forum):
Actually, the July 26 Boy Scout cartoon was not insulting to the Boy Scouts. It clearly showed respect for the organization and its values. It simply called attention to the president’s lack of respect for the organization.
Rosalie Spaniel, Charlotte
Send foul-mouthed Scaramucci packing
In response to “White House official goes on profane rant” (July 27):
President Trump’s latest attempt to communicate with the public has gotten off to a nasty start. Anthony Scaramucci, with his foul language, attitude, and abuse of staff, has been demeaning and insulting.
He will not be in the pantheon of famous American jurists, governors, senators and leaders of Italian-American descent. It’s not too late to send him back where he came from and begin again.
Hunter Garbee, Charlotte
McCain stood up for country, not party
In response to “Here’s what McCain should have done” (July 28 Forum):
Forum writer Roberta Leonard was wrong about Sen. John McCain. In the end, Sen. McCain voted “no,” thumbs down, to the “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.
He thinks about what is best, not only for his constituents, but for the country – unlike, our “yes men” senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Shame on you.
Mario Putzrath, Charlotte
Three cheers for 3 GOP senators
I put my flag up on its pole Friday. I only do that on special days.
Friday was special. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. John McCain all became my heroes that day.
Each one of them cast a vote to keep America Great, and to put the American people first, before any political party.
Al Krantz, Charlotte
I’m convinced. Adopt universal health care.
We just returned from England where our daughter-in-law gave birth to our beautiful granddaughter. Total cost to our son: $46. Average cost in the U.S. is $8,802, according to the March of Dimes.
It’s time for the U.S. to join the other 30-plus developed countries in the world by shifting to a universal health care approach. Some in the insurance and pharmaceutical fields would be hurt, but more than 300 million Americans would be far better off.
We will call it USACare.
Dan Laurent, Charlotte
Trump presidency a fail; time to move on
After six months the presidency of Donald Trump must be objectively viewed as a failure not likely to get any better.
President Trump has fallen short on two grounds: He has produced no legislative initiatives to improve the lot of the average American, and he has proven incapable of curbing his own personal excesses.
His election was a justifiable reaction against ineffective, out-of-touch government, but he has proven to be the absolutely wrong leader for the American people.
It’s time to admit the truth and move on.
Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte
