Dig deeper into travel expenses of LaWana Mayfield, Dimple Ajmera

Probe City Council travel spending
In response to “Leaders spend thousands on travel” (July 28):
It’s time to investigate why taxpayers are paying for what appears to be political meetings and probably fund-raising efforts for City Council member LaWana Mayfield.
Furthermore, it is outrageous that anointed, pontificating, authoritarian-aspiring Dimple Ajmera somehow managed in five months to spend more than half of what the mayor spent for travel in a year.
Mario Moreno, Charlotte
Can’t change U.S. policy with a tweet
In response to “Trump says military won’t allow transgender people” (July 27):
Doesn’t it bother anyone else that our president decides to unilaterally change U.S. policy via Twitter without consulting our military, Secretary of Defense, or our duly elected Congress?
Last time I checked the United States was a democracy, and not a monarchy, kingdom or empire.
I have to question why our duly-elected members of the U.S. Senate and House seem unwilling to address this continuing issue.
Don Means, Charlotte
ACA is hampering job portability
As a self-employed executive recruiter in the Southeast, I’ve seen firsthand how the Affordable Care Act has decimated small- and medium-size manufacturers’ cost controls.
I’d venture to say that more than 60 percent of the small and medium manufactures I work with either no longer offer insurance, or just offer job candidates a stipend.
The ACA was intended to increase portability, but has done the opposite. The ability of job candidates to make a career move is now handicapped by family insurance constraints. Now, they’ll often ask about insurance benefits before they’ll ask about salary.
Bill Wright, Charlotte
Follow McCain’s leadership on ACA
I thank Sen. John McCain for demonstrating leadership Friday with his vote on the “skinny” Affordable Care Act repeal.
This is not a question of what party one belongs to. The ACA needs to be fixed. It is a difficult issue, especially with the Democrats not engaging.
Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis also need to show leadership and find a plausible solution.
Whatever you can do to move this forward would be appreciated. Most Americans are tired of Republican and Democratic politics. Serve all of America, not just the “red” or “blue.” Serve the red, white and blue.
Dennis Lazarus, Charlotte
Voter info, Trump’s taxes, and a parallel
Twenty four states have refused in part or completely to submit voter information requested by the commission on voter fraud.
President Trump wondered out loud what these states were hiding. We wonder the same thing about his tax return. The parallel between the two isn’t lost on anyone except our president.
Harvey Cohen, Charlotte
Lyme disease is here; deal with it better
In response to “Lyme disease cases on the rise in N.C.” (July 28):
Thank you for shedding some light on Lyme disease and those in our area who suffer from it.
My wife has been battling this insidious disease for years. Prior to being diagnosed, we had children and testing reveals they also have it. After battling just to get a local infectious disease doctor to test them, we must now travel out of state to get treated properly.
The CDC and others have acted shamefully denying the prevalence of Lyme disease and the chronic nature of cases not caught early.
I implore local doctors to read this article and have the fortitude to diagnose and treat patients in this state.
Tripp Cherry, Matthews
Eyesore of a parking deck on Providence
I am neither a land planner nor landscape architect. That said, I’d like for someone to explain to me how the atrocious concrete parking deck on Providence Road, not far from Fairview Road, was approved.
It has literally destroyed the character of this major and historic artery.
Viewing it as you head outbound on Providence Road it looks like an Atlantic Wall bunker the Germans constructed to deter the D-Day invasion.
As one who appreciates the aesthetics of nice development, I find this to be an eyesore monster!
Jim Beatty, Charlotte
Correction:
The introduction to Dumont Clarke’s letter in Thursday’s Forum was incorrect. It should have said: In response to “What you need to know about MLS in Charlotte” (July 23).
