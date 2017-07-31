Presidential pardons encourage bad behavior

Presidential pardons allow bad behavior
In response to “Lessons from the lessening of Sessions” (July 29 Viewpoint):
Charles Krauthammer’s assessment of President Trump’s bizarre treatment of A.G. Jeff Sessions is spot on. But his validation of Gerald Ford’s pardon of President Nixon is unfortunate.
If Ford had allowed the trial and conviction to proceed, Ford could have won election in 1976, saving us from the embarrassing presidency of Jimmy Carter. Second, a successful conviction of Nixon would likely have gotten Bill Clinton’s attention during his tenure. And finally, the standard set by a Nixon conviction might slow down the current president, knowing thatMike Pence might not bail him out. If Ford had “drained the swamp” in 1974, we might have avoided a Trump presidency.
Bill Reeside, Fort Mill
Health care fix will take both parties
How exactly do you expect Democrats to engage when Republicans refuse to discuss policy, and hide behind locked doors not only from Democrats, but also fellow Republicans? It’s not Democrats who refuse to engage, it’s the Republican leadership. I applaud Sens. Collins, Murkowski and McCain for standing up to their leadership to force the Republican party to engage all parties to come up with the best solution for all Americans.
Charles Fortanbary,
Charlotte
Cancer patients need support, not pressure
Cancer patients need support, not pressure
In response to “A fight against cancer is not about courage” (July 30 Opinion):
Issac Bailey’s column was spot on. I am tired of hearing people talk of “beating cancer” or “kicking cancer’s butt” or some similar phrase. In truth, likelihood of survival depends upon diagnostic factors such as type of cancer, its grade, whether it has metastasized to other sites and other medical issues. The luck of the draw, so to speak. So let’s not burden cancer patients who are fearful or who are not doing well with the idea that they’re not fighting hard enough.
Blair Smith, Charlotte
Let’s focus on just being Charlotteans
In response to “The four words that hold Charlotte back” (July 31 Opinion):
Amy Chiou makes the case that the four words that hold us back are “I’m a native Charlottean.” One could argue that the four-word reversal of that is equally true: “I’m not from Charlotte.” Either statement made by a citizen of Charlotte has the potential to establish arbitrary paradigms that preface the fact that we all call Charlotte home. We must work as one to continue to progressively make our home a better place for all.
Herb Riley, Matthews
Why should birthplace matter?
In response to “The four words that hold Charlotte back” (July 31 Opinion):
When I was a local government reporter in Alaska I would hear – at least once in every public meeting – people beginning their opinion with “as a native Alaskan.” My reaction was always to wonder what in the world that had to do with anything.
Here’s a suggestion for updating the start of an opinion: “Let’s do what’s best.”
Albert So, Charlotte
Affordable housing should be a priority
In response to “We need fresh ideas on affordable housing” (July 30 For the Record):
I was pleasantly surprised by Ed Driggs’s proposed use of tourism monies to subsidize affordable housing and by his fellow Republican Kenny Smith’s $30 million housing bond advocacy. What housing ideas will Democratic mayoral and city council candidates bring to the table? The likely stadium funding creates no housing.
As a taxpayer who has always voted “yes”on school bonds I propose leasing some of my excess school land for mixed income affordable housing. We need to act now on innovative ideas.
John Divine, Charlotte
Panthers don’t look Super Bowl-worthy
This offseason demonstrates why the Panthers will never be an elite franchise.
They fired former General Manager Dave Gettleman, who didn’t feel that he had to renew contracts of aging veterans. They bring back a GM who was previously fired. Really? Look at the Patriots, they don’t care about emotion and loyalty. They care about winning. They get rid of whoever they have to.
And now Cam Newton says he’ll run despite what his coach says.
Cam Newton and Ron Rivera will never win a Super Bowl.
Jim Hall, Charlotte
Comments