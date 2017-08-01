Why I’m scared to drink Charlotte’s water

I’m worried about our water
In response to “Group says Charlotte water unsafe; city disagrees” (July 27):
After reading Bruce Henderson’s article, I ran to the store to buy bottled water, which I rarely do. I have trusted city water, but now I am less confident in its safety. How can we trust the city utility Charlotte Water when its standards may be subjective, and may be determined by economic and political factors, rather than human health concerns? I fear Charlotte may be the next Flint, Michigan.
Jo Ann Lee, Charlotte
Thanks for real view of fighting cancer
In response to “Cancer patients need support, not pressure” (Aug. 1 Forum):
Hurrah for Blair Smith’s letter about supporting cancer patients instead of implying their recovery is founded in the level of their effort. My late wife was initially diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and after 2 years of continuous treatments, 3 complete rounds of radiation and 4 full rounds of chemo, finally lost her battle. When someone says so and so survived “because they are a fighter” it frankly makes me furious. No one ever fought harder than she.
Larry Franzese, Charlotte
How can we not give the poor a hand up?
How can anyone who knows anything about economic wealth distribution say that the poor are getting more public resources than they deserve, when the richest continue to pull away from the average at breakaway speeds?
CEOs in the ’50s made about 20 times average worker pay and today make nearly 300 times average worker pay. Lobbyists are a good investment for the wealthiest who continue to get legal tax breaks and deficit reducing benefit cuts that leave the middle class to pick up the tax burden and the poorest to suffer further benefit cuts and reduced healthcare and economic opportunities.
We should want a more balanced economic reward system. As Henry Ford said, he wanted his employees to be paid enough that they could buy his product.
Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte
Weird to see Trump alongside war hero
I watched as the president awarded the Medal of Honor to medic James McCloughan for his incredible bravery during the Viet Nam war. I couldn’t believe his unselfish ability to risk his own life; even though he was shot, hurt, and pelted with shrapnel he continued to rescue his comrades. He’s like a real-life Superman. It brought me to tears.
What an oxymoron seeing him next to Trump!
Lenore Kerner, Charlotte
Celebrating visionary Dennis Rash
In response to “‘Mayor of fourth ward’ Dennis Rash...” (July 27):
I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of Dennis Rash. Working as a young editorial writer at The Charlotte News in the early 1970s, I let Dennis tour me around what was then a run-down area called 4th Ward, where he was a resident. He shared his detailed vision of how it could be brought back to life and, in turn, help revitalize Charlotte’s then-sleepy uptown. Inspired, I wrote the first of several in-depth essays about Dennis’s 4th Ward dream, dubbing him Charlotte’s “Urban Pioneer.” It wasn’t too many years before Dennis’s dream became reality – though not without enormous effort and a few obstacles along the way.
Dennis was the epitome of an outstanding leader: He was a visionary who knew how to turn his big ideas into action, to rally people (and institutions) on behalf of something bigger than themselves. While his loss is immense, his legacy alongside Charlotte’s – and North Carolina’s – most notable citizen-leaders is secure.
John Alexander,
Summerfield
Commissioners share murder rate blame
In response to “Who’s to blame for Charlotte’s murders?” (July 29 Opinion):
Mr. Romain aptly expresses a commonly held view that “we must address the system.” He quotes Chief Kerr Putney that there are “social, economic and educational” factors.
There is a local branch of government that addresses all of these areas and more. It’s called the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, and they agreed to contribute $43.75 million toward building a soccer stadium, in a wealthy area for a wealthy investor. Maybe the blame could start with our elected officials.
Scott Bryan, Charlotte
Comments