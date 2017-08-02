Parks serve all of us, but an MLS stadium makes you buy a ticket

Parks, not stadium, would benefit all
Mecklenburg County commissioners need to use the park, recreation and greenway money as originally intended, and many more families across the board will enjoy the benefits. Recreation centers will give area youth activities that will keep them out of trouble. Greenways will give everyone a chance to exercise. Parks will have benefits for everyone. Another sporting venue will just be something else every family cannot afford.
Valerie Davis, Charlotte
Leave UNC Center for Civil Rights alone
In response to “Lawyer battles to ban center from litigating” (July 30):
Jane Stancill’s article advises that attorney Steve Long has initiated a crusade to eliminate the power of litigation from the UNC Center for Civil Rights. It would be better to make whatever modifications necessary to the Center for Civil Rights, rather than remove its litigious teeth.
The article also advises that Steve Long wants to remove this power because he claims it diverts from the University’s mission. Part of the mission, per its mission statement, is to instill a commitment to public service. What better service can a university aligned with a law school have than to serve the voiceless of its community? Let us not dis-empower the Center for Civil Rights, which would leave the most vulnerable of our community further marginalized.
Eric G. Glenn Sr., Charlotte
Apple has questionable ethics
I would hope that more media outlets and U.S. citizens would be outraged by Apple’s actions in China. Apple agreed to remove VPN apps from their stores in China that aided the citizenry using the internet to evade the oppressive censorship of the Chinese government. Apple justified the move by stating the apps were illegal in China, fearing they would alienate the Chinese government.
However here in the U.S., Apple openly obstructed the FBI when it tried to merely gain access to the cell phone files of a deceased terrorist in California who killed Americans, by citing great privacy concerns for their users if they cooperated with the government. Apple does not act to protect lives of American citizens, but only when its profits are at risk.
Rick Shaffer, Charlotte
Charlotte natives welcome newcomers
In response to “The four words that hold Charlotte back” (July 31 Opinion):
I’m a native Charlottean with a different perspective of Amy Chiou’s four words that “hold Charlotte back.” I say those words when asked where I am from. Yes, I am proud to say my family has been here since the 1750s. What I always say after those four words: “Welcome to Charlotte! What brought you here? Glad you chose Charlotte.” The natives I know embrace the diversity of people who have chosen to come here. The comment implying natives who stay lack the opportunity to leave is odd. Why would I leave? I’ve chosen to stay although I could have chosen to live anywhere. Charlotte has and always had problems and challenges. What city doesn’t? Natives and newcomers all need to work on the problems we have. Welcome to my great city.
Lucinda Nisbet Lucas, Charlotte
Congress doesn’t work for Trump
To the elected senators and representatives: you do not work for the president. The president may suggest legislation and then sign the bills you pass into law, but he cannot dictate what laws should be enacted. Remember that we, the voting public, can make sure you stay employed or hire replacements.
Robert Toombs, Concord
Trump isn’t acting like an American
With his actions to destroy our healthcare, jeopardize lives of people currently being treated for fatal diseases, attempted brainwashing of children (Boy Scouts), and support of ISIS theology by saying LGBT Americans are not fit for the armed services, Trump consistently supports an ISIS modus operandi. He continues to show how little he knows or respects America, our Constitution, and democracy. What is left but impeachment ? If not, then his supporters deserve what is coming.
Joe Sutterlin, Charlotte
Americans ignorant on health care?
In response to “The health care solution? Medicare for all” (Aug. 2 For the Record):
Thanks to John H. Clark for a great piece on health care. I like comparing our system to a boiled egg with a price tag of $20.00 and the other developed nations’ systems to a filet mignon with a price tag of $10.00. The question is if we put both on the table with their price tags attached, are Americans stupid enough to buy the boiled eggs?
Robert Stanley, Lenoir
Comments