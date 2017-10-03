I own guns, but we have to draw a line

I own guns, but I’m drawing the line
I am a hunter. I own shotguns and high powered rifles. I agree with the NRA in part: guns don’t kill people. Demented, deranged people kill people. Which is why effective gun control must be faced by this country. A bolt-operated rifle with a five shot magazine does and can meet any legitimate use of any sportsman or citizen. Semi-automatic military and tactical rifles sold with magazines of 20, 50 and more rounds meet no legitimate, defensible need, and are built and modeled on military versions that can be fired in full automatic mode. It is time, people, to demand the courage to take this action.
William L. Sitton, Jr., Charlotte
When is the time to talk about guns?
The standard “mantra” since Sandy Hook is to feign “sympathy” for the victims but always conclude that “now is not the time” to act out of “emotion.”
So after the funerals, when a lone representative on the state or national level introduces legislation for improved background checks/ mental health provisions, money is rushed in to blitz the proposal as being “reactionary” and or “anti-American.” Better yet the argument is made that if the victims had guns too the massacre never would have happened. I guess now we’d better carry rocket propelled grenades to outdoor festivals/concerts so we can take out a room or two if receiving fire from a building/structure that overlooks the venue.
If now is not the time to bring some sanity to gun purchase/possession laws, when is it?
John Michalski,
Huntersville
Wait for facts to come in on Las Vegas
After the horrible act of evil in Las Vegas, people who know nothing about a subject are the ones most likely to pontificate on it. As a former police officer and current firearms instructor (for over 35 years), I am never shocked at what I hear people say about guns.
We should always wait for the facts to be in, for all the evidence to be gathered and sorted out before we even think about a means to possibly prevent it. At first glance, however, it would appear that this attack proves the utter failure of the liberals’ favorite – “gun control” – just as laws against murder did not stop the deranged killer.
Keeping people safe is really an impossible task without imposing restrictions on movement and freedom that most people would find unacceptable.
John E. Lane, Charlotte
Diplomacy isn’t a ‘waste of time’
Donald Trump says that talks with North Korea are a “waste of time,” but he has it exactly wrong. Talks are never a waste of time. Instead, our wars in Vietnam and the Middle East have shown that the military option is not only a waste of time but a waste of human life and human endeavor.
Militaries are very good at destroying property and killing people, but fail miserably at settling conflicts and achieving foreign policy goals.
Joe Burton, Raleigh
Fixing racism is on us
In response to “What exactly do NFL players want?” (Oct. 3 Forum):
As an old, white Christian woman, my response to Rev. Milligan is this: asking young black football players how to solve the problem of racism that we have created is the wrong question. We can only control our own behavior. What are you and I doing, as you asked, to “focus and articulate their concerns in such ways as to make a real difference?” Surely we don’t expect these young men to solve the problems of racism. They are only responding to it. We as Christians, as well as our brothers and sisters of other faiths, have been given the answers as to how to make a real difference, and they are focused and articulate. We just need to practice harder.
Ann Mabe Newman,
Charlotte
Republicans, reclaim your party!
The president’s frequent criticisms of Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan describe a man who marches to his own drummer. The president either won’t or can’t “play with others.”
McConnell and Ryan should reclaim their party. They should establish and reach consensus on a moderate right-of-center agenda and move forward. If the White House cooperates – all good and well; if not, they should press on. In short, McConnell and Ryan should marginalize the role of the president.
Dan Laurent, Charlotte
