Work toward gun control, but in the meantime, tighten hotel security

Can we work on hotel security?
The disaster in Las Vegas begs answers to the questions about gun control. We need to come together and develop reasonable gun control.
In the meantime, how about a suitcase check at hotels? If airports do this to prevent disasters on planes, why not hotels that have several more people “on board” – like Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This may have prevented the disaster there. In the future, many vacationers may stay only at hotels that have such a requirement.
Jack Fenlon, Charlotte
Flawed argument against gun control
In response to “Wait for facts to come in on Las Vegas” (Oct. 4 Forum):
Forum writer John E. Lane wrote “…this attack proves the utter failure of the liberals’ favorite – ‘gun control’ – just as laws against murder did not stop the deranged killer.” By this logic, we might as well get rid of all laws since they get broken. We might as well empty the prisons since some criminals don’t get caught or convicted.
How many more innocent people have to be machine-gunned down before we get rid of machine guns?
Jerry Walden, Rock Hill
Thankful for gun owner’s perspective
In response to “I own guns, but I’m drawing the line” (Oct. 4 Forum):
A gun owner’s call for effective gun control is a much-needed voice in this country right now. Mr. Sitton is in a position to influence this issue. Sir, I hope you will share your thoughts with your senators and representative in Congress, and also with any friends who are gun enthusiasts. I believe that many share your common sense views, but they need to speak out as you have.
Sharon McCarthy,
Charlotte
Rep. Duncan is wrong on silencers
For U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina to suggest easing regulations for gun suppressors is the way to avoid hearing damage is ridiculous.
Using that logic, does Mr. Duncan feel that bump stocks, which enable semi-automatics to act as full-automatics, were needed to prevent repetitive trauma to your trigger finger? I too began shooting in my early teens. I did not suffer hearing loss.
My solution was using proper hearing protection – cheap and effective, and most importantly did not muffle the shot. The sound alerted anyone hunting close by of where I was.
Stephen C. Sissons,
Charlotte
Your NFL boycotts won’t last long
In response to “NFL must act now to keep fans like me” (Sept. 29 Forum):
In August of 1994 Major League Baseball players went on strike. I swore then that I would never watch another baseball game if play ever resumed. It did, 232 days later. However, after much consternation, hand wringing and a brief boycott, I swallowed really hard, deactivated my pride, and took a peep – and haven’t stopped since. I just have an incurable addiction to MLB.
I suspect that a very high percentage of NFL fans who threaten to boycott future games, either in person or by way of television, will also soon reconsider their largely emotion-based position; particularly if our Panthers get on a roll. Mass attempts to boycott the NFL will never overcome the addiction we have for it.
Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach
I sat for anthem during Vietnam War
I was a young adult during the Vietnam War and was passionately opposed to it. I once refused to stand for the national anthem in a movie theater. I did this precisely because I loved my country and was so frustrated and in despair over its actions.
Catherine M. Sullivan, Rock Hill
Spain should have allowed Catalan vote
As a supporter of democracy and self determination, I was glad that on Sunday the people of the Catalan region of Spain tried to vote for independence. Unfortunately, the Spanish police cracked down in a most undemocratic way. Polling places and political party headquarters were raided. Politicians have been arrested. Ballot boxes were confiscated, and more than 800 people were injured. I don’t think that a democracy should use the police to ban voting. Of course Spain still has a king, and until the 1970s was ruled by a military dictatorship.
The Spanish government says that the Catalan vote was illegal. If that was true then why didn’t the authorities allow people to vote, and then arrest them? Supporters of democracy should be wary of any political party, government, or country that uses the police to punish people who are trying to vote.
Chuck Mann, Greensboro
