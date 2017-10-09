Mike Pence’s NFL stunt makes me wonder what his motives are

Is Pence content with being a lackey?
Vice President Mike Pence is a former governor and congressman. In both positions, he held some unpopular views, but was very vocal in expressing his mind. Now he has been placed in the role of the president’s lackey.
In his low-key demeanor, he has supported everything Trump has espoused, chapter and verse. His journey to and behavior at an NFL game seemed planned and orchestrated by the White House. Why would Pence allow himself to be used? He’s a smart politician and his strategy might be that he’s positioning himself for 2020 in the event the Republican party is looking for a replacement presidential candidate. Will that happen? As Trump himself would say, “Time will tell!”
Harvey Cohen, Charlotte
I still see kneeling as disrespect
In response to “What if Tebow had knelt?” (Oct. 9 Opinion):
Issac J. Bailey doesn’t believe kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful, but millions of Americans, including me, do not agree with him. The flag and the national anthem are symbols of the greatness of America. Some of us are not great, but to kneel is showing disrespect for the greatness we should aspire to.
Robert Parker, Hickory
CMPD officers must be held accountable
The only way CMPD officers will stop abusing their power is if they are held accountable and are charged in cases like the shooting of Rueben Galindo. Basically police are almost immune to prosecution, and this does not sit well with most people. Their job in a civil society is to serve and protect. Mr. Galindo called for help!
What will happen is predictable. The police involved get paid time off. The chief of police calls it unfortunate but justifiable. No officer is charged. And life goes on, but not for Galindo.
Norman Jameson, Charlotte
Tiny houses are affordable housing
In response to “Neighbors see tiny houses as threat to property value” (Oct. 9):
Kelvin Young’s tiny houses could be the lemonade from the lemons Charlotte politicians have been complaining about for years. People who never considered living in a 600 sq. ft. home have found it very suitable!
This may be a part of the affordable housing that Charlotte has been unsuccessfully trying to get done. There are many benefits to these that those without a home would love to be enjoying.
Bill Kniegge, Waxhaw
Tiny houses could be a great addition
In response to “Neighbors see tiny houses as threat to property value” (Oct. 9):
I am one of the fortunate native Charlotteans to have grown up and experienced an idyllic childhood in such a wonderful community.
The proposed tiny home offshoot is a minuscule piece of Coulwood and offers what my grown millennial son calls perfect for its affordability and minimalist virtues. I see it capturing youth and diversity, which enhance any community.
Coulwood could be the model for truly affordable housing for young and old alike in a well-established stable neighborhood. No doubt Coulwood will continue to stand strong as it has for 67 years. I am confident the tiny homes and ’60s style ranches can successfully co-exist. Coulwood truly is a hidden gym and nothing can change that.
Kelly Hofstatter, Charlotte
Halloween displays send wrong message
Is it just me, or does anyone else find gruesome Halloween displays disturbing? In a real world with its own horrors, glorifying gore and death is disgusting. Particularly now, following the Las Vegas massacre and killings every day, can’t we do better than teach our kids that it’s OK to have fun with evil? Violence has gotten more extreme in movies, games and on TV, helping desensitize us all to carnage. Do we need it in our front yards too?
Phil Cooley, Charlotte
Flinging insults gets us nowhere
I have been a political animal since I first voted at 18, which was quite some time ago. I have never seen such ridiculous drivel being passed off as political discourse in my life! Donald Trump isn’t the Anti-Christ. He’s an arrogant misogynist and he’s not worthy of much attention, although he seems to be learning on the job. That’s pretty much all you can expect from a novice.
Let’s examine our situation in a logical manner and open dialogue between both sides to make progress as a people. Name calling and flinging insults gets us nowhere. Remember that conflict and argument are the fuel that moves us all forward. Let’s all join the debate team.
Richard Voorhis, Charlotte
