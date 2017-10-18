Redefine the kind of education student-athletes need

What student- athletes should learn
In response to “‘Student-athlete’ died Oct. 13, 2017. RIP” (Oct. 15 Opinion):
Thanks for sounding the death knell for big time semi-pro college sports. Maybe being honest about what the major university sports have become will allow for redefinition of what these kids need from college. They need courses in negotiation, contracts, managing wealth, public relations, anger management, sexual harassment, pharmacological impacts of pain killers and training table diets, long term effects of heavy exercise and weight gain. The list goes on.
Frankly, they make millions for the schools. Maybe there should be trust funds set up to recognize and compensate them beyond the sometimes questionable value of the degrees they earn.
Jonathan Hoin, Charlotte
Trump is destroying U.S. reputation
When Donald Trump was elected, I was afraid our standing in the world could go down. Unfortunately, it is much worse than I had feared.
Regarding the Iran nuclear agreement, more than 10 years of diplomacy took place between Iran, China, Russia, France, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. The result was the historic agreement, which includes lifting of sanctions and Iran’s agreeing to freeze its nuclear program for 15 years. Trump is stating that he will walk away from this agreement unilaterally.
The U.S. is being seen as untrustworthy by the other major countries in this agreement. There is also the Paris accord on climate change, which was the result of years of negotiations and signed by 195 countries. Trump also decided to walk away from that one.
Our standing in the world in the last 25 years was never better than it was under Barack Obama. It has never been worse than it has been under Donald Trump.
Jim Hinkle, Charlotte
We can heal with human compassion
In response to “To the black community: Forgive me” (Oct. 17 For the Record):
I can’t speak for the entire black community, but for my part I must commend Amanda P. Howard for her remarks to the black community. It is because of white people like her that civil rights wasn’t just a “black people” problem.
It is human beings who show compassion for their fellow human beings that will heal the racial unrest in this country and the world, and that’s what Jesus would do.
John Lowery, Charlotte
The words that we use matter
In reading coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, as well as of President Trump’s comments about former U.S. presidents and U.S. military killed in action, I again wonder about our choice of words.
Did those killed in Las Vegas “lose” their lives? Or, rather, were their lives senselessly stolen?
Does the military “give” their lives? Or, rather, do they risk their lives to defend our nation and sometimes, tragically, their lives are taken in that service?
Kathleen Britton, Charlotte
Other NFL ‘bad behavior’ is tolerated
I have a problem with all the folks jumping on board the protests against the NFL. I’m uncomfortable with the kneeling, but where were all these fans protesting about the drug use, illegitimate children, violence, assaults, guns and generally anti-social behaviors of far more players in the NFL? That behavior, while more damaging to society, is tolerated. But if you can tie “in your face patriotism” to a protest, people are all over it.
The “greatest generation” kept their patriotism quiet and simply acted and behaved with dignity to do their best to live as examples. Most folks today merely like to post on social media and scream with the mob.
If you want to clean up the NFL – or sports in general – start protesting and boycotting the social issues.
Richard McGregor,
Charlotte
Party loyalty may be our downfall
Party loyalty is killing our government. The goal of passing legislation that is good for all people is being overridden by the personal concerns of our legislators. Reelection, position, and party loyalty, especially to the president, seem to be the controlling factors in our Congress.
If Congress would only have the backbone to stand up to its hierarchy and not bow to the intimidation, things would be better for everyone.
Legislators need to do what’s right for our country and not what is politically safe for them.
Phillip Nowlin, Huntersville
Comments