Unfair tax plan shifts burden to middle-class taxpayers like me

Pain of tax reform will trickle down
I am a middle-class taxpayer. A few years ago, when the N.C. legislature “lowered” state taxes, our tax bill actually increased by 7 percent due to eliminated deductions.
If the proposed federal tax “reform” is passed by the U.S. Congress, I expect to pay much more.
This is an unfair shifting of the tax burden to subsidize richer Americans and corporations. And of course, this is money I won’t be able to spend in the national economy.
David Radavich, Charlotte
Flynn’s convention chant haunts him
In response to “Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI” (Dec. 1):
“Lock her up!” Then-Gen. Michael Flynn shouted those words at the Republican National Convention. Now, it looks like the chickens have come home to roost for the former national security adviser!
Bill McInnis, Charlotte
Tillis’s plan is an attack on red wolves
In response to “Red wolves have roamed NC for decades. A Senate panel could determine their future” (Nov. 27):
The writer represents N.C. House District 57.
Sen. Thom Tillis’s recommendation to end a 30-year program aimed at saving red wolves from extinction is based on startling misinformation.
The recovery program has not negatively impacted landowners or native species. A 2016 poll demonstrated that a strong majority of North Carolinians support efforts to recover the red wolf.
And the list of “500 landowners” who allegedly asked the federal government to keep red wolves off private land (as referenced by Sen. Tillis) turned out to be largely illegitimate.
Sen. Tillis’s attack on red wolves does not appear to be about supporting conservation or appeasing the majority of his constituents, but pacifying the few anti-wolf voices in the state.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, Greensboro
Don’t underestimate N.C. Dems’ victories
In response to “Dems rolling, but N.C. is not Virginia” (Nov. 17 Opinion):
The writer chairs the N.C. Democratic Party.
Amy Chiou’s op-ed piece ignored N.C. Democrats’ significant recent victories and missed the key takeaway from Virginia’s elections: A wave is building and N.C. Democrats are prepared to catch it.
NCDP flipped 22 Republican-controlled seats in November, including a new mayor in Fayetteville – while also holding onto the mayor’s office in Charlotte – by reaching and mobilizing 500,000 voters.
We’re also looking ahead, reinvesting in local parties and people. And we launched with Gov. Roy Cooper an unprecedented initiative – Break the Majority – to channel resources and expertise to key state level races.
People are frustrated with Republicans’ efforts to rig the system. NCDP is helping channel that energy.
Wayne Goodwin, Raleigh
Too quick to prescribe opioids
While hiking in May I severely injured my Achilles tendon. I went to the area’s leading orthopedic group’s urgent care clinic.
I specifically told the physician assistant that I neither used nor wanted a prescription for an opioid. I have always found NSAIDs very effective for my pain relief.
When I checked out I was given a prescription for 60 Tramadol, a high strength opioid pain killer.
Could this possibly be one of the reasons for the opioid problem?
Terry Keith, Charlotte
What ever happened to customer service?
How many of us have contacted customer service, listened to a changed menu, eventually reached a person who eventually understood our problem and told us what to do? But the instructions either could not be followed or did not resolve our issue.
What ever happened to measuring quality products and services for continuous improvement?
Sure we get invitations to answer surveys that may or may not address our experience. We need companies to test their products and their service with real customers, not just internal staff.
Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte
A contest Clark Griswold would love
I have just thought of the best idea that will make Charlotte a world-class city: Have the Chamber of Commerce, or the Observer staff, pick the person who has the most unusual Christmas display of lights – and I’ll buy the trophy.
Call it the Griswold Award.
Al Vaughn, Fort Mill
