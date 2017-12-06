There’s a ‘race thing’ in politics whether we acknowledge it or not

Never miss a local story.
Sadly, America still has a ‘race thing’
In response to “Why does it have to be a race thing?” (Dec. 6 Forum):
Forum writer Bill Peterson is right; it really shouldn’t be a “race thing.” However, despite this magnificent melting pot known as America, it is exceedingly rare that an African American (woman nonetheless) is elected to any political office. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating that! It’s called progress! Even slow progress is progress.
I can only hope that someday race won’t have to be a “thing” in American politics or this great America. We’re not there yet. Let’s keep trying!
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
Jennifer Roberts still shifting blame
In response to “Q&A with ex-mayor Jennifer Roberts” (Dec. 5):
No matter how Mayor Jennifer Roberts spins her tenure, the voters in her own party voted her out of office. In two recent interviews she casts about a lot of blame for her shortcomings. Just another reason to affirm her one-term status is good for Charlotte. I do wish her the best.
Dale Williams, Boone
Wedding cake isn’t about discrimination
When I was growing up, we had signs in restaurants like, “No shoes, no shirt, no service,” and, “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.”
Business owners should be able to determine who they want to serve, for whatever reason. Let them decide if they want to lose business.
In the wedding cake case, the business is not refusing a certain population (LGBT). They are refusing to contribute to something they don’t believe in, religiously or otherwise.
James F. Hall, Charlotte
America should still care about the world
It is precisely in times such as these, when people feel divided and angered, that we cannot forget the moral obligation we have to people across the world who see us as representing humanitarian ideals. We cannot be content to boast about recaptured greatness when at the same time letting go of our responsibility.
“Your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” Unless this door is gilded, I urge Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as Rep. Robert Pittenger to protect funding for the International Affairs Budget, a fund that can save millions of lives both domestically and abroad.
Sam Bramlett, Charlotte
CATS, find funding from businesses
In response to “Cities must find own ways to fund programs like public transit, expert says” (Dec. 6):
I could not agree more with the rationale put forth by Mr. Bruce Katz of the Brookings Institute. If the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) wants to move forward with the much needed expansion of light rail in one initiative to cover three new major routes, partner with the Charlotte business community for the initiative. Expecting subsidized funds from either the U.S. DOT or the State at anytime in the foreseeable future is not realistic.
Charlotte businesses need to partner and support the light rail transit initiatives of CATS. This is good for the entire greater Charlotte metropolitan area.
Herb Riley, Matthews
GOP can do better than Roy Moore
I find President Trump’s endorsement and the financial support of the RNC for U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama to be disturbing. I uphold this nation’s principal of innocent until proven guilty, but endorsing an individual accused of coming onto multiple teenage girls, now women, is a disgrace to the Republican Party.
If Roy Moore is the best Republican candidate available, look again! What about candidates that have led their entire life supporting the needs of Alabama’s citizens and are Republicans? Surely they would be better candidates. We need principled persons with integrity in Washington, D.C., to represent us.
Zachary Schaut, Charlotte
The GOP has earned a new slogan
The GOP (the party of family values) supports the rights of the unborn, but when that child becomes a teenager and is sexually assaulted by someone like Roy Moore, that’s OK because after all – it is party over morality.
I have a slogan the GOP might want to use for future elections: “It’s OK to prey as long as you pray.”
Dot Meixler, Huntersville
