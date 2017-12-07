Discrimination is at core of cake maker’s refusal

Discrimination in any form isn’t acceptable
In response to “Wedding cake isn’t about discrimination” (Dec. 7 Forum):
Forum writer James F. Hall is simply wrong when he says that the wedding cake isn’t about discrimination and that business owners should have unlimited discretion to determine who they serve.
It wasn’t that long ago that people were arguing against mixed-race marriages and for separation of the races based on their interpretation of the Bible. We as a society determined that racial discrimination isn’t acceptable, even if based on religious beliefs.
The Supreme Court has already determined that gays have a right to marry. Where is the line between legal and illegal discrimination if the baker wins in this case?
Jerry Simon, Charlotte
No matter the issue, Trump gets blasted
In response to “Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital” (Dec. 7):
In 1995, after a 93-5 vote by the Senate, Congress enacted the “Jerusalem Embassy Act.” Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama praised the law, and all three promised to make it happen. None did.
Why is the act of implementing bipartisan federal law roundly ridiculed and scorned when President Trump actually carries through on presidential promises made for over a decade? Answer: Because Trump did it.
The hammering of our president grows so tiresome for so many.
Michael Matthews, Denver, N.C.
Russia probe: $6.7 million well spent
In response to “Mueller details $6.7M spent on Russia probe” (Dec. 6):
By comparison, the $6.7 million represents two of Donald Trump’s Air Force One trips to his high-brow golf course in Florida. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s spending is money well spent for the United States.
Jack Bennett, Mooresville
To fix problems local taxes must rise
In response to Our View “What Republicans think about you” (Dec. 6 Editorial):
Bruce Katz of the Brookings Institution advocates “The New Localism,” meaning that if Charlotte has a problem then Charlotte must solve it. (“Cities must find own ways to fund programs like public transit, expert says,” Dec. 6)
To use an example from your editorial, if Charlotte’s teachers having to pay for their supplies represents an unacceptable burden, then Charlotte should pay for them. Don’t expect citizens across the country to subsidize them through the tax code.
This may mean Charlotteans will see their taxes increase. But why shouldn’t they? It’s their problem.
Jack Watson, Mooresville
Protester must pay for destroying statue
In response to “Confederate statue climber: Riot, damage charges unfair” (Dec. 6):
Of course Takiyah Thompson should not be charged with a crime! She is unhappy with the way things are; clearly that gives her the right to destroy public property and escape any consequences for her actions. What a shining example she is for both the black community and civil disobedience. Martin Luther King would be so proud.
Tom Spencer, Waxhaw
GOP seems to have contempt for poor
Recent statements by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Orrin Hatch show that Republicans have nothing but contempt for the poor in this country. Apparently only millionaires are worthy of their attention.
I have a question for the GOP: When you’ve deported all the immigrants and starved all the families making less than $30,000, who will clean your houses and maintain your lawns and swimming pools?
And for evangelical GOP supporters – whatever happened to “I was hungry and you fed me”?
Donna Hatfield, Cornelius
Atlanta to Charlotte train? Count me in!
In response to “Developer calls for rail line to Atlanta” (Dec. 2):
Johnny Harris thought it would be great to have an Atlanta to Charlotte train route. I, for one, think that is a grand idea. I do not always agree with Mr. Harris, but this is the idea of the century.
Good job, Johnny.
Pat Ellison, Charlotte
