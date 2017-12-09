N.C. tax policy has helped me and the state prosper

Take off those liberal-tinted glasses
In response to “Conservative groups see North Carolina as model of successful tax overhaul” (Dec. 6):
I, as well as nearly every friend I have, the businesses I work with, and employees I employ, have all benefited from N.C.’s great tax policy.
It has been a boom for our state and brought new jobs, new businesses and continued strong growth.
If N.C. factory owner Eric Henry objectively looked at this, he too would see the benefits it has brought to our state.
Unfortunately, liberal-tinted glasses skew the facts in a very drastic way.
The new GOP tax plan will help President Trump keep the promises he made during the election – to Make America Great Again!
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
Trump is working hard to foment war
After decades of diplomacy toward peace in the Middle East, President Trump singlehandedly threatens war over Jerusalem, haunting Jews, Christians and Muslims.
He threatens nuclear war with North Korea, disregarding even his hawkish Secretary of State’s suggestions. And he has failed to adequately staff and support the State Department.
Why is Trump working so hard to foment war in the Middle East and nuclear war with North Korea? Or, is his Jerusalem announcement just another distraction while he foists a cruel and middle-class-destroying tax bill on the people he swore to help and protect?
Joe Sutterlin, Charlotte
Toll roads only for the rich in N.C. too?
In response to “Washington’s tolls on new lanes hit $40” (Dec. 7):
If Washington’s $40 tolls are any indication of how I-77 toll lanes could be over-priced, this is just one more example of making life ever easier for the wealthy while keeping the rest of us “in our lanes.”
Pat Loepsinger, Huntersville
It’s about party loyalty for Dems too
In response to Our View “Who’s the party of family values now? (Dec. 8 Editorial):
The Democrats are assured that Al Franken will be replaced with a Democrat loyal to the party leadership.
Should Roy Moore lose his election, the Democrats can be assured he will be replaced by a Democrat loyal to the party leadership. Think the Democrats would be forcing Franken out if they would lose his seat as a consequence? Really?
David Lucht, Mooresville
Cake maker should have right to refuse
Has anyone bothered to consider the store owner’s position in the wedding cake issue?
We are to accept Muslims, but condemn Christians? What sense does that make in such a “tolerant” society? Seems like we are supposed to be tolerant of everyone but Christians.
Like it or not, this country was founded on Christian principles. In my belief Christianity does not condone homosexuality, period. All the bleeding heart liberals should take a good long look at what they are contributing to the moral decay of our society.
Tom Ross, Monroe
Make Charlotte area an organic food hub
Great story on Tim Belk’s organic farm. (“Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming,” Dec. 4)
The 16 counties known as Charlotte USA could become the organic food capital of America.
There are so many fallow fields that once produced cotton, corn, tobacco, etc. We need to put some strong arms behind this and create a USA organic food organization here. Develop this industry with start-up grants and other aid to get folks back to the farm.
The biggest plus would be giving the unemployed an opportunity for a new life and to lose that sense of purposelessness that leads to crime, family strife, etc.
Seems when we were a farm-based economy, life was more pleasant and the jails were half empty.
Humpy Wheeler, Huntersville
It takes a community to help the homeless
Charlotte, my home, your home – a great place to live. Sports teams, good churches, places to shop, good people.
Charlotte is also the home of many who are homeless. Let us together, as members of the Charlotte community, remember them this holiday season!
Let us together give to those in need.
Ron Hartsell, Charlotte
