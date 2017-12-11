I’m not surprised Charlotte earned ‘8th worst city for driving’

Charlotte earned bad driving ranking
The popular driving app Waze has just named the worst cities for driving in the U.S. While it may surprise some, it doesn’t me that Charlotte was named the the 8th worst city in the U.S.
We have minimal traffic enforcement to the point that I suspect it’s a conscious decision by the CMPD; not enough manpower coupled with our rising murder rate. The new business and apartment developments without any improved street infrastructure don’t help. Nor should we forget Charlotte’s refusal to enact laws prohibiting holding a cell phone while driving.
I remember the gridlock in Houston in the 70s due to massive growth with no planning on how to handle the vehicle explosion. I hope our elected leaders will wake up and prevent Charlotte from becoming another Houston.
Don McIver, Charlotte
Taking from the poor and giving to the rich
In response to “Toll roads only for the rich in N.C. too?” (Dec. 10 Forum):
Forum writer Pat Loepsinger correctly states the I-77 toll lanes will primarily benefit those who can afford to pay, allowing them to travel faster and arrive at their destination sooner than others using publicly funded lanes.
Seems to be a theme these days. The Trump administration wants to overturn the net neutrality policy guaranteeing equal Internet access for all. If they succeed, Internet providers will be allowed to give priority service to those who pay more, and slower service to everyone else.
Then there’s the tax bill that’s designed to further benefit the rich, penalize public and higher education, and return us to the glory days when health care was a privilege.
What’s next? Police and firefighters responding only to “priority customers”? Natural gas and electricity sent first to wealthy households?
J. Kelly Scherer, Charlotte
GOP shares blame for prison deaths
In response to “Top lawmakers call for death penalty after prison killings” (Dec. 9):
The conditions leading to the deaths of the four prison staff members at Pasquotank were caused by drastic underfunding of our prison system under the “leadership” of GOP House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger. Depriving money needed to adequately staff our prisons was the work of these men.
The death penalty does nothing to fix our broken prison system. Only responsible government can do that.
Stephen Jones, Charlotte
Park Terrace is a Charlotte treasure
In response to “Park Road movie theater to close soon” (Dec. 9):
What sad news! The Park Terrace is my favorite movie theater. Whenever I wished to go to the picture show there was always an array of good movies from which to choose. They were not the popular, high grossing movies but rather those with stories and messages.
I remember when the time capsule was placed in 1964 and was present in 2014 when it was opened.
Regal at Ballantyne and the Manor are alternatives, although Ballantyne does not have the homey feel of the Park Terrace and the Manor has only two screens. Yes, for us cinemaphiles, it is very sad to see the Park Terrace close.
George Martin, Charlotte
Worried about #metoo backlash
I’m afraid that the recent flushing out of sexual predators, although morally correct and long overdue, will set back the women’s movement 50 years. The #metoo movement will produce an equally serious #notme counterpart comprised of men who refuse to be alone with female co-workers.
Those men taking the stairs instead of the elevator are not – as they will insist – doing so to lose weight.
Steve Kardisco, Hickory
It’s a lose-lose for the GOP in Alabama
No matter who wins the senatorial election in Alabama – the manifestly flawed Republican candidate, Roy Moore, or the Democrat, Doug Jones, who would normally have no chance in the deep red state – the GOP loses.
If Mr. Jones comes out on top, the slim Republican majority in the Senate will become even more fragile.
If Mr. Moore triumphs with the support of President Trump and the Republican National Committee, the new senator will be a huge albatross around the neck of the Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.
Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte
