Don’t twist the message of Jesus for your political gain

Don’t twist Jesus’s message for politics
Any follower of Jesus has read the New Testament. Any reader of the New Testament knows what Jesus talked about.
Jesus never talked about celebrating Christmas. Jesus never talked about getting votes for re-election.
Jesus did talk about avoiding being wealthy. Jesus talked about taking care of the sick. Taking care of the poor. Taking care of the children.
Render unto Caesar. Render unto God.
Shame on politicians. They never talk about what Jesus talked about, because it won’t get them re-elected.
Bill Naylor, Charlotte
Davidson wasting money on history
In response to “Davidson alum, a former mayor, will help college confront ties to slavery” (Dec. 9):
Surely Davidson College and the Mellon Foundation can find more productive ways to advance learning than spending $1.2 million on the recently announced Davidson Commission on Race and Slavery. Over almost 200 years, many Davidson students experienced hardship and discrimination, but eschewing victimization, sought to build a better world for the future. Rather than looking backward, isn’t it Davidson’s duty to look to the future, providing students of any race or economic background with the ability to think critically and to avoid the trap of mindless adherence to established creeds – be they left wing or right wing? $1.2 million would be better spent on scholarships to needy students or in addressing the problem of ever rising college costs.
John E. Craig, Jr.,
Lancaster
Battle for Jerusalem isn’t so cut and dry
In response to “Right decision, wrong time on Jerusalem” (Dec. 9 Opinion):
With regard to Rabbi Judy Schindler’s column on President Trump’s recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, this proud Jewish-American does not share all of her views. I consider them well-intentioned, but naïve.
The Palestinian “leadership” has an unambiguous history of being much more interested in harming Israel than in setting up a well-behaved Palestinian state. Furthermore, the Palestinian position is that the Jewish People have no historical connection to Jerusalem. Governments of Muslim nations recently bullied UNESCO into taking that position as well. President Trump’s decision was a necessary and timely move to set the record straight. The U.S. cannot be bullied by Palestinian threats of violence. The good rabbi says Jerusalem is her “spiritual home.” Maybe there can be peace when the Palestinians concur.
Jason H. Goodfriend,
Matthews
A beautiful idea in a difficult time
In response to “A ‘perfect’ photo helps family heal from loss of newborn” (Dec. 10):
Even after 35 years, I would move heaven and earth to have just one picture of my stillborn daughter, Jesse. Thank you so much for this article.
Linda M. Pelletier,
Van Wyck, S.C.
Park Terrace Cinema is no small loss
In response to “Park Terrace is a Charlotte treasure” (Dec. 12 Forum):
I wholeheartedly agree with George Martin’s assessment, that it is a shame that Charlotte is losing the Park Terrace Cinema.
In the midst of an all out push by state and local government officials to try to land the new Amazon headquarters, a decision is made to remove an iconic piece of our “quality of life” puzzle. Hopefully the group at Amazon values stale new apartment complex facades and bike sharing apps more than a quaint theater with an eclectic menu of movie options.
Bob McDonnell, Mooresville
Can Republicans take what they dish out?
For years some conservatives have referred to supporters of a woman’s right to choose as murderers, you know, guilt by association. So I imagine that they will now have no problem with people referring to them as child molesters. Or would pedophile be more appropriate? It’s their choice.
Jack Flynn, Charlotte
Banning abortion puts women at risk
In response to “The abortion I didn't have destroyed me” (Dec. 10 For the Record):
Many thanks to Janet Lama for courageously telling her story. Hers is the story of countless women who couldn’t have legal, safe abortions.
Anti-abortion folks do not seem to understand that no one is for abortion, but making abortion illegal will not end abortions. It will merely put those having abortions at enormous physical risk.
Julia Williams, Denver
