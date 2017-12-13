Sexual predators, stay out of politics

Never miss a local story.
Sexual predators need not apply
Much has been written and much remains to be written regarding the election of Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. My fervent hope is that this election serves as a cathartic moment for all political parties and all people considering running for public office. If you have in the past sexually assaulted girls or women, do this country a favor: Don’t run for public office. Your victims have been empowered and they will come forward; they will identify you and they will expose what you’ve done. And we will believe them, not you.
George Evanoff, Midland
Don’t assume all allegations are true
Where do we draw the line when it comes to sexual harassment allegations? As a woman with friends who have been victims of sexual assault as severe as rape, I believe all woman (and men for that matter) should be heard, respected and protected.
As a mother of a son, I also believe that all allegations must be corroborated so that women cannot “cry wolf” as a means to gain power, money, or retaliation. Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Harvey Weinstein and the likes deserve the consequences of their actions. But, the Duke Lacrosse case of 2006 was a scandal – corrupt, damaging and unfair. We must draw a firm line, investigate and verify each case, and punish appropriately. I have no tolerance for sexual harassment, nor do I tolerate false accusations.
Traci Cockerham,
Charlotte
Moore lost election, not GOP values
If agendas were voted on, the Republican would have won. Roy Moore was a flawed candidate. As was Barack Obama, and his agenda. The sad results were manifested in his election.
If Richard Nixon had been a Democrat, the press would have given him a pass. If Clinton had been a Republican, the press would have forced him out.
Ed Mesko, Charlotte
An open letter on prison reforms
In response to “NC prisons face changes following tragic year” (Dec. 13):
Dear Senator Berger,
As Senate leader, you have the stature to initiate the necessary prison reforms outlined by Duke University, plus an additional reform to change prison culture.
Two simultaneous initiatives will help start, and maintain the consistent, and positive change N.C.’s system needs:
First, better trained, better paid guards.
Second, education and skill programs available to prisoners which tend, over time, to reduce prison violence.
There are examples of these in other states’ systems.
It’s outrageous that in 2017, NC has such a dismal prison system. It’s time to be bold and change that. You can.
David Taylor, Catawba
Wood isn’t a good energy alternative
In response to “We in wood pellet industry help forests and the environment” (Dec. 12 Opinion):
The writer is the founder of the Woods Hole Research Center.
I write about forests and climate on the basis of more than 50 years’ experience in research on the biotic causes and cures of climatic disruption. I can say without question that a unit of energy from wood produces a larger burden of heat trapping gases in the atmosphere than the same unit from coal.
The major function of forests now is as an expanding reservoir of carbon as we move toward lowering the atmospheric burden of carbon toward 1900 levels. The commerce in wood pellets so blatantly advertised recently is a new and highly troublesome source of heat-trapping gases that must be shut down immediately.
George M. Woodwell, Woods Hole, M.A.
Saving a statue isn’t condoning slavery
In response to “In S.C., an effort not to inflame, inflames” (Dec. 13 Opinion):
This opinion was a pious face slap at my home state as the appropriate contextualization of John C. Calhoun’s statue is deliberated. No one can defend Calhoun’s support of slavery, but neither can modern viewpoints ignore his importance in history. A Senate Committee led by JFK named him one of the five greatest senators.
You criticize Charleston’s efforts as trying to compromise between “South Carolinians standing in praise of men who enslaved or raped or beat or murdered millions of fellow human beings during slavery, and those who believe such men should not be publicly honored in 21st century America.” You should apologize for this broad criminalization of South Carolinians, including those who oppose indiscriminate rewriting of history.
Robert Edmonds, Cornelius
