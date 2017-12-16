Accomplish something first, then talk higher pay, longer terms

Tired of self-serving politicians
In response to “City leaders looking at 4-year terms, higher pay” (Dec. 15):
Let’s see… run for public office knowing the pay and term lengths, get elected and, at the first meeting – before anything has been accomplished for the public that elected you – immediately discuss the need for additional pay and longer terms.
Why did you run? For the benefit of the public, or yourself? Oh wait, I think that question has been answered.
Karen Smith, Indian Trail
Winston is right; longer terms needed
I am so glad that Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston has put this subject back on the table.
Here’s hoping this time Council gets this done!
By forcing council members to campaign again before they’ve barely gotten their feet wet, we defeat the purpose of electing members, especially first-time members.
For years I’ve felt that two-year terms were not enough time for new members to mesh with old, nor enough time to accomplish very important agendas.
So here’s my big thank you to Winston for wanting to get this done!
Carol Shubkin, Charlotte
Not even Trump is above the law
The way President Trump has gone after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand with demeaning slurs because she had the nerve to call him out for his alleged sexual attacks is exactly why other women before her have been afraid to come forward.
Accusing a powerful man is a recipe for personal ruin.
Perhaps a class-action suit against “Grab ’em Trump” is the only (safe?) way forward for the large group of women who have had the nerve to accuse Trump. Even he is not above the law.
Linda Rager, Fort Mill
Probe FBI agent’s texts about Trump
We are beginning to learn who may have tried to influence the 2016 presidential election.
According to texts in August 2016 from FBI agent Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, a plan may have been discussed in “Andy’s office” (presumably FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe) to derail the Trump campaign.
So can we expect that special counsel Robert Mueller will also investigate the agency he once headed? Unfortunately, probably not.
Craig A. Reutlinger, Charlotte
Revenue will dive under GOP tax plan
The effect of reducing corporate tax rates from 35 to 21 percent, as the House and Senate compromise bill would do, is to reduce revenue from corporate taxes by 40 percent.
Even under the wildly optimistic Trump White House projection of 3.6 percent economic growth, it would take 15 years of sustained growth at this rate – something that has never before occurred – for tax revenue to recover to the same level.
Meantime, the deficits that conservatives claim to loathe will continue to pile up with no benefit to society in general, only to its wealthiest members.
Thomas J. Strini, Mint Hill
Cardinal board hatched a bad plan
In response to “Lawsuit: DHHS can’t take over Cardinal” (Dec. 15):
The Cardinal Innovations Healthcare tale never seems to end. What transpired can only be described as foul, and if not criminally wrong, at least morally wrong.
The board hatched the bird-brained astronomical severance pay and should have been dismissed by DHHS.
The state takeover left the board brooding and they filed a lawsuit. Who is going to foot the bill for the severance pay? For the lawsuit? Taxpayers!
Sadly, those in need of critical services have suffered, too.
Patrick Walters, Charlotte
Only a movie theater will do at Park Road
In response to “Details emerge for Park Terrace plan after theater closes” (Dec. 14):
Lyle Darnall of Edens, which owns Park Road Shopping Center, says people won’t be disappointed once things get wrapped up with replacing Park Terrace movie theater.
Mr. Darnall, you have no idea how much so many of us love that theater!
It’s been a Charlotte institution for 53 years! The only way people won’t be disappointed is if that venue remains a movie theater.
Its demise will be a huge loss for this community. No words can describe the sadness I feel over this development.
Beth English, Charlotte
