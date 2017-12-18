Don’t blame all abuse on white, heterosexual men

Never miss a local story.
Abusers come in all shapes and sizes
In response to “Brave women are changing our society” (Dec. 15 Forum):
It is unfortunate that Forum writer Buddy Lemmons has such a vague concept of so many issues. Perhaps it is good that the cases of sexual harassment have arisen, but there is also the presumption that one is innocent until proven guilty. Waiting 30 years or more to report harassment makes it questionable.
He states that it isn’t the “LGBTQ” community that needs to be feared, it is the white heterosexual males. Seriously? I know nobody who fears the LGBTQ community. He must not be aware that it wasn’t only “white” heterosexuals that have been accused? Did he hear about Bill Cosby?
Mr. Lemmons seems to have a very prejudicial opinion of humanity. He is part of a serious problem America faces today.
Larry A. Singer, Cornelius
When victims support abusers
In response to “Jessica Hahn confronts her past 30 years later” (Dec. 17):
I felt bad for Jessica Hahn until I read the part about Trump. How could she defend him and turn on the accusers after what she went through? Stunning!
Holly Saftner, Charlotte
Don’t get distracted from the truth
In response to “Probe FBI agent’s texts about Trump” (Dec. 17 Forum):
Forum writer Craig A. Reutlinger’s conspiracy theory (investigate the FBI) is a ploy to take the focus away from Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians to get Donald Trump elected president.
With the Special Counsel’s investigation bearing down on the Trump campaign, the transition team, and the Trump family, President Trump acted instinctively to attack the FBI, stating that Americans have “tremendous anger” toward the FBI. Really? This is right out of the despot’s playbook: to discredit the FBI and the rule of law, to disparage Robert Mueller’s investigation, as a “hoax,” and to rally the right wing to demand Mueller’s resignation. The American people deserve the truth, not lies.
Joseph J. Salerno, Charlotte
Good ideas on public transportation
In response to “Charlotte’s public transportation is off track” (Dec. 17 Viewpoint):
Thank you Michael Gallis for insightfully encouraging the mayor and new council to get public transportation planning back on track.
Your integrative, pro-active vision is vital for a city of our size and challenges. Its link to issues of affordable housing and jobs is visionary. Let’s get it right.
Ann Ross, Charlotte
City Council has priorities mixed up
In response to “City leaders looking at 4-year terms, higher pay” (Dec. 15):
Braxton Winston and the other newly elected City Council members are inexperienced and untested. Yet they believe they are underpaid, and this hardship pushes them to ask for longer terms. Seems self-serving and premature at best. Their pay was well known prior to the elections.
The voters of Charlotte understood the two-year term commitment and gave the newly elected group a chance. Highlighting pay and term issues this early in their time on city council sadly shows their true intent.
I suggest the group seek full-time positions in the business world which will allay their financial concerns and provide each with the badly needed experience. Then they can focus on the major problems in Charlotte like crime, affordable housing and most importantly job growth.
Edward Thomas, Matthews
Charlotte Symphony makes me proud
Last night I had one of the most moving and meaningful musical experiences of my life. I was privileged to hear Christopher Warren Green and the Charlotte Symphony along with the huge symphony chorus perform the Messiah. The lyrical line for each melody contained stunning contrasts in dynamics and in the enunciation of the choral members. In addition, the orchestra, chorus and soloists were perfectly balanced throughout the concert.
The sheer musicality of this program was beyond words. In fact, the lovely, ethereal sounds went straight from my ears to my heart. I am so proud of the talented musicians right here in our city.
Barbara Horstmann,
Charlotte
