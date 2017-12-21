Pittenger failed to mention tax bill’s ticking time bombs

Pittenger misleads on tax reform bill
In response to “Here’s how the tax bill will help” (Dec. 21 Forum):
Rep. Robert Pittenger falsely claims the lower corporate tax rate will lead to new jobs.
Not only did this not work in Kansas, but a study by the Center for Effective Government showed that 22 of 30 profitable Fortune 500 companies that paid the highest tax rates from 2008 to 2010 created almost 200,000 jobs between 2008 and 2012, while the 30 profitable corporations that paid little or no taxes from 2008 to 2010 collectively shed 51,289 jobs.
Pittenger also failed to mention the ticking time bomb in the law which will lead to the loss of health care for millions and an increase in the national debt of $1.5 trillion.
The latter will, no doubt, be used by Republicans as an excuse to cut back social programs.
Stephen Mayor, Fort Mill
Time will tell which party was right
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the Republican tax reform bill is the worst bill to ever come to the floor.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Republican tax reform bill will be an anchor around the ankles of every Republican.
Conversely, if the exclusively Republican sponsored bill is successful then all Republicans will be singing “Happy Days Are Here Again” for years to come.
Time will be the judge as to which party backed the right horse.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
The GOP is raiding public coffers again
Within the span of less than 10 years, the top 1 percent will have twice raided the public coffers for their own benefit.
They demanded relief following the 2008 financial crisis, for which they were largely responsible.
Now they come again, aided again by the GOP, to push a tax plan that will pilfer another trillion or more adding to our already dangerous level of indebtedness.
They offer the middle class pocket change while they enjoy six-figured relief or more on their own tax bill.
We keep letting the GOP sell us on the same old tired themes when we know, or should know, that the GOP’s purpose is to cut taxes for the wealthy.
Juan Sanchez, Charlotte
Awaiting proof that Trump won’t benefit
Republicans have passed a huge tax bill. President Trump has said of the bill “Believe me, this is not good for me.”
Well Mr. Trump, if you would like us to believe you we need to see your tax returns. Not releasing them is unpatriotic. The American people are waiting.
Laura Reich, Matthews
Elected judiciary is vital to democracy
On Dec. 13 Sen. Dan Bishop refused to allow Don Stephens, a retired N.C. judge with 30 years experience, to inform the Senate Judiciary Committee and the citizens of North Carolina what he thought about the Republican plan to appoint judges rather than let citizens elect them.
We deserve to hear this former Superior Court judge’s point of view and why he thinks this is a bad idea, especially since sitting judges and district attorneys can’t comment on this very important issue.
A nonpartisan, independent judiciary is vital to a functioning democracy. The Republican-controlled General Assembly is delusional if it thinks it can pursue appointment of judges by sliding it by the electorate without a fight.
We are watching you.
Melody Myers, Charlotte
Hike council pay, but don’t extend terms
Kudos to Kevin Siers on his great editorial cartoon of Braxton Winston. How often do we see advocates with limited or naive knowledge of reality?
I happen to agree that Charlotte City Council pay should be increased moderately. However, consider the continued damage to our city if Mayor Jennifer Roberts had two more years in office.
Braxton Winston, et al, be careful what you ask for.
Tom Lewis, Charlotte
Sell to Bruton Smith? Panthers, think twice
In response to “Who has the money, interest to buy team?” (Dec. 19):
One of the individuals interested in purchasing the Panthers appears to be Bruton Smith. Is this the same Bruton Smith who threatened to move the speedway if he did not receive favors from Cabarrus County and the city of Concord?
If so, do the Carolina Panthers want him involved with the organization? Do they want to run the risk of moving the team out of Charlotte if Smith does not get his way?
Bill Holshouser, Newton
