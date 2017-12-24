Three cheers for tax overhaul and for Trump

Pelosi, Schumer are like Chicken Little
Run, run the sky is falling, according to Chicken Littles Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer! Those dastardly Republicans just passed a tax reform bill that will lower taxes so all Americans will keep more of their hard-earned money – oh no!
They lowered the corporate tax rate so businesses will reinvest in capital items here, bringing trillions in cash back from overseas and creating jobs in the USA – yikes!
They eliminated the Obamacare mandate so that you can truly choose a plan that suits you without Big Brother requiring you to do so – oh my goodness!
The president is fulfilling his campaign promises and putting America first – Armageddon!
Bill Hawthorne, Charlotte
I’ll have my say on tax bill in Nov. 2018
Watching members of the GOP fall all over themselves to ladle cash all over foreign investors and the idle rich at the expense of the American middle class makes me sick. Luckily, I expect to be fully recovered by November 2018 when I can vote for Democrats to overturn this monstrosity and deliver true middle-class tax relief.
William D. Charnock, Charlotte
Burr gets an ‘A’ and an ‘F’ on tax overhaul
Sen. Richard Burr recently sent me a letter in which he wrote that our tax code needs reform and simplification and that our current system “punishes work and savings,” is expensive to comply with, and rewards special interests “that are able to insert tax breaks for themselves at the expense of everyone else. This is not fair and not good for our economy.”
So far so good. But he just voted for a tax overhaul that’s precisely what he described as “unfair and bad for our economy.”
It is plain that Burr knows that he is hurting his constituents and the nation, yet he did so anyway.
Give the man an “A” for chutzpah and an “F” for honesty, faithfulness to his oath of office and to his constituents.
Marvin J. Wolf, Asheville
Don’t pay council more than teachers
In response to “Hike council pay, but don’t extend terms” (Dec. 22 Forum):
Charlotte City Council members absolutely should not be paid more than the lowest-paid full-time Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher!
Lisa Hart, Charlotte
Let new owners pay for stadium upgrade
In response to “Will new Panthers owner demand a new stadium?” (Dec. 20):
If the Panthers’ new owners want a new stadium, they should pay for it themselves.
Taxpayers being forced to fund a nonessential sports venue is a travesty of our democratic ideals.
If the football business is important to some, let them pay for it. Don’t fund it off the sweat of the working man’s brow. He has better things to spend his money on – such as educating his children, medical bills, retirement, etc.
Robert T. Dixon, Concord
Feds too involved in local law enforcement
In response to “ ‘Police are not the problem,’ Sessions says in revealing Charlotte anti-crime effort” (Dec. 20):
With regards to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit, is no one else concerned about the federal government stepping into local law enforcement?
Where are states’ rights when we really need them?
The FBI and federal officials should not be here without due process or an invitation from the City Council or local law enforcement.
I worry that we are giving up more and more of our freedom and achieving a military state instead.
Reta Frye, Davidson
Honor my brother, don’t drink and drive
There will be no merry in Christmas for our family this year. On Dec. 10, my 61-year old brother was riding home on his motorcycle when he was struck by a woman who ran a stop sign. He suffered serious head trauma and died soon after.
My brother wore a helmet, took safety courses when he bought his bike, and obeyed the rules of the road. None of that mattered when someone decided to drink and drive.
Last week my 87-year-old mother had to bury her son. His wife has to live her days without the joy of his companionship, and his two daughters will not have their father to walk them down the aisle.
As for me, I lost my only sibling, my memory keeper.
This holiday season, or any other season, please do not drink and drive. Save someone’s life in honor of my brother Joseph Pallassino.
Laura Johannesen, Indian Trail
