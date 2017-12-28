Letters to the Editor

Teachings of Christ should be taught at home, church; don’t look for it in car ads

December 28, 2017 12:15 PM

Merry Whatever, this and every year

In response to “How the car industry stole Christmas” (Dec. 28 Forum):

Ruth K. Thomas
Ruth K. Thomas

I am Jewish and believe in the founding reason for our country: separation of church and state.

I am sure there is nothing in the Bible about Honda or Acura spreading the good words of Christ. The teachings of Christ should be taught in your Christian homes, churches and Sunday schools.

I am deeply offended by Rep. Robert Pittenger’s ad campaign. He is my congressman and his words not only don’t represent me, they exclude me.

We live in a country of 323 million people. Many are Christian, but many are not! Please keep the meaning of Christmas and the teachings of Christ in your heart – they are love.

Merry Whatever, this and every year.

Ruth K. Thomas, Charlotte

Won’t find Christmas in car commercials

Arnie Grieves
Arnie Grieves

If you’re looking to find Christmas in car commercials, then you’re looking in the wrong spot.

Look in neighborhoods, churches, soup kitchens, and in the hearts of your friends and family.

But if you must seek inspiration from TV ads, there is always the classic Hershey’s Kisses commercial where the kisses ring out an entertaining version of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Arnie Grieves, Charlotte

I see irony in Obama, Harry commiserating

In response to “Some highlights of Prince Harry’s BBC interview with Obama” (Dec. 28):

Jonathan Hoin
Jonathan Hoin

Talk about ironic. Prince Harry, second in line to the British throne, a shining ornament to a thousand years of white privilege if there ever was one, commiserating about President Trump with President Obama, who totally blew his chance to change America and the world in his eight years in office.

So poor a politician was Obama that his leverage was reduced to, in his own words, “my pen and my phone.”

Jonathan Hoin, Charlotte

Hold Richardson to a higher standard

In response to “Don’t overreact on Jerry Richardson” (Dec. 28 Forum):

I suppose if you’re an avid Trump supporter like Forum writer Dickie Benzie, it might be par for the course to categorize alleged sexual improprieties and racial slurs as “naughty, childish behavior” to be forgiven. However, since the Panthers are supported with tax dollars, a higher standard of conduct than that is required.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Tax bill benefits rich and not-so-rich

Liberal Democrats would have us believe the tax bill recently signed into law is a big giveaway to the rich.

Yes, while it benefits the rich by reducing the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, it also benefits the not-so-rich because corporations will be able to better compete in the marketplace, thus stimulating sales and profitability, which will result in more better paying jobs.

Said differently, the middle class and poor benefit only when the rich benefit because it is the rich who provide jobs and pay the bulk of taxes. For those who doubt this, let me conclude with a question: Did you ever work for a poor person?

John Perugini, Waxhaw

End bribery; reform campaign laws

I have written to my elected officials to urge them to introduce and/or support campaign finance reform legislation.

The amount of money corporations can donate to gain influence over elected officials is absurd, and their ability to pay representatives to obtain a certain political view is perilous to our republic.

Corporations shouldn’t have the unchecked power they have right now. Our government has been sold to businesses and PACs and it’s dangerous to our society.

Change campaign finance laws for the sake of our nation. End this large-scale bribery for the good of all of us.

Andrew Shimko, Charlotte

Council should actually ride buses

In response to “Bus ridership tumbles; can CATS plan revive it?” (Dec. 27):

The first step would be for City Council to form a committee and actually ride the entire city.

My wife rode the express bus downtown until she had enough of late buses, or sometimes no bus at all. The buses were also dirty, and heat and cool air didn’t exist.

I bet the undercover news media could get to the root of the problem.

Harvey Fisher, Charlotte

