As a rape survivor, I want my congressmen to call out Trump

Congress, call out President Trump
I want Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr to stand up for me and women everywhere by publicly calling out the president on his sexual assault allegations. He’s denied every claim, and the pain, embarrassment and psychological destruction he has caused is more than I can explain.
As a sexual assault and rape survivor, I find it abhorrent that among all the sexual allegations out there, nothing has been done about his. He continues run this country into the ground after openly showing us who he really is: a chauvinistic, misogynistic sexual predator who deserves to be held accountable for his crimes just like every other man who has committed such atrocities. Our elected officials must stop making excuses and do something!
Colleen Sholiton, Belmont
You are no Rosa Parks, sir
In response to “This comedian is being sued for her ‘War On Men’...(Dec. 28 charlotteobserver.com):
After reading about the lawsuit against comedian Iliza Shlesinger for her “prejudicial practices,” I’d like to point out a key difference between Rosa Parks and George St. George, the man denied entrance to Shlesinger’s “Girls night” show.
One sought the bare minimum of justice and equality for a persecuted group of people, after systemic slavery, disenfranchisement and oppression.
The other sought to exploit the very institutions the former created just so he could extort money and invade a space meant for women in comedy (an industry notorious for its “boys’ club” atmosphere and female exclusion).
Nikolai Mather, Charlotte
Trump, leave foreign policy to the experts
I wish President Trump would take to heart Theodore Roosevelt’s words: “speak softly and carry a big stick.” Trump blusters and swaggers across the world stage carrying a small switch. Now, the only big stick he has is the nuclear option. He threatens and offends our allies and enemies alike.
In his arrogance, will he bring on the nuclear winter to show how tough he is? Let the career foreign service people do their jobs. They are trained to work with other countries.
Augie Beasley, Charlotte
Jerry Richardson statue should stay
In response to “What will happen to Jerry Richardson namesakes?” (Dec. 19):
Jerry Richardson will always be “Mister,” and his statue must always stand. I am not condoning the speculations, but we can never take down his statue. He got us our beloved Panthers, he put Charlotte on the map, and helped this city grow. He always kept his players to high standards. Maybe he made mistakes, or improperly did things. However, if those that were paid off talk, they should have to repay every cent.
Stephen Cummings,
Charlotte
Affordable housing, not a new stadium
In response to “Does uptown have enough space for a new stadium?” (Dec. 30):
It sickens me to read Saturday’s front page news of talk considering a new stadium! The average citizen is already priced-out for attending a football game, and prices would certainly escalate.
The open tracts of land, rather than expanding the stadium, could well be used for affordable housing and for educational facilities. Please let us pray that our societal conscience will not allow greed to surpass need.
Felicia Lee, Charlotte
Public shouldn’t buy new stadium
With a nearly onerous tax burden required to maintain the current level of services to Charlotte’s citizens, and to prepare for future unanticipated requirements, the last thing they need is the expense of a new stadium. Should new owners want a change, they should build it themselves. While the entertainment, financial and ego nourishing contributions of a team may be significant, taxpayers do not need to finance the game of mine is bigger than yours.
William Wortman Jr., Statesville
Young leaders give hope for Charlotte
In response to “An investment we all need to make” (Jan. 2 Opinion):
Thank you, Tiffany Capers, for your observations and suggestions about Charlotte – its past, present and future.
Your comments, and especially the words of James Baldwin, “Not everything that is faced can be changed but nothing can be changed until it is faced,” should become part of our community conversations. With young people, such as Ms. Capers, joining the ranks of thoughtful leaders, I am optimistic about the future.
Joan Zimmerman,
Charlotte
