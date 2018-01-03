If we want quality City Council members, we have to pay them well

City Council has large responsibilities
I am in favor of a compensation increase for City Council members and the mayor. We need to convert City Council jobs to full-time positions and compensate them accordingly. Until we get serious, we will continue to get the type of candidates you described in your August article “Among mayoral, council hopefuls: Money struggles, evictions, unusual DWI.” We saw track records of indebtedness, evictions for non-payment of rent, arrests for DWI and assault.
If we pay our leaders like fast-food workers, then we will get people better employed selling hamburgers than running a city.
Gautam Bose, Charlotte
Never miss a local story.
Why do we still honor Bob Walton?
In response to “Congress, call out President Trump” (Jan. 3 Forum):
In response to Forum writer Colleen Sholiton’s request for President Trump to be called out for his alleged sexual assaults – why does Charlotte let the name “Bob Walton Plaza” remain? I have not seen anyone calling for the removal of that name. I have not even seen any mention of him being a sexual offender. I guess since he is “our” sexual offender, we accept it. Of course he did good things, and that should be respected, but it is time for his name to be removed.
Dottie Toney, Charlotte
Allegations aren’t a conviction
I want to respond to Forum writer Colleen Sholiton’s view on our president. I am really getting fed up with all the sexual allegations that are going around. We were a society of “innocent until proven guilty,” but it seems we are going full speed to guilty by accusation.
I feel very bad about people who have been mistreated due to sexual abuse or any kind of assault, but when someone accuses another person, that person should not be stamped guilty until there is proof given. In today’s time, this is not being done. What if the accuser is lying? A life would be ruined for no reason. Let’s all go back to the way this country was founded and believe in “innocent until proven guilty.”
Kenneth Hubbard, Shelby
A political New Year’s resolution
The “Great Wizard” inhabiting the White House has taken the art of lying and embellishment of facts to a new low. As citizens we are generally not surprised when politicians fabricate and/or stretch the truth, but the continuous stream of bald-faced lies and deceit that spews from the mouth of Trump is beyond comprehension. The New Year is an ideal time for thinking people to make a resolution to stand up to the farce of this presidency and take our country back from him and his disciples.
Larry Vogt, Mooresville
Can’t we put a roof on BOA stadium?
In response to “Does uptown have enough space for a new stadium?” (Dec. 30):
The existing Bank of America stadium is just fine. If the Miami Dolphins can add a retractable roof to Hard Rock stadium, why can’t we? “The ceiling is the roof.” Go for it!
R. Jeffrey Smith, Charlotte
A pen can be a mighty weapon
In response to “I see irony in Obama, Harry commiserating” (Dec. 29 Forum):
Forum writer Jonathan Hoin needs to bone up on his knowledge about the official ascendancy to the throne in England. Following Queen Elizabeth will be Prince Charles then Prince William and following Prince William will be his children, George, Charlotte, and the third baby-to-be and so forth.
Mr. Hoin commented that President Obama was so poor a politician “that his leverage was reduced to, in his own words, ‘my pen and my phone’.” Apparently Mr. Hoin has never heard the phrase, “the pen is mightier than the sword.”
Rebecca Hatley, Concord
Warming stations should be opened
I find it quite heartless of Mecklenburg County to refuse opening up warming stations yet, in spite of the extreme cold. I do not believe Room in the Inn and the Women’s and Men’s Shelters can provide enough space for those in need of warmth (including children) when it is this cold for an extended period.
I spent 18 years assisting the poor in Mecklenburg County as Administrator for the Good Fellows Club. I understand their needs and anxiety when it is this bitter cold. Hopefully, County Manager Dena Diorio will change her mind. Many could wind up in emergency rooms, costing the county more than opening up winter emergency shelters.
I am deeply concerned.
Louise C. Williams,
Huntersville
Comments