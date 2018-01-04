Cardinal Innovations execs, former board must atone for their actions

Cardinal Innovations’ actions infuriating
In response to “Cardinal’s spending a ‘slap in the face’ to family waiting years for services” (Jan. 3):
The article regarding Troy Adams made me furious. I would like to see Cardinal Innovations’ former leadership and former board members publicly shamed for their extreme greed and lack of compassion or conscience.
We know who Richard Topping is. I want to see the names of the ousted executives and board.
Never miss a local story.
I would ask members of our community who are acquaintances, colleagues or family members of these selfish people to shame them for the wrongs they have committed.
Perhaps public and personal pressure will lead them to do something to atone for their actions, which prevented deserving people from getting services so badly needed.
Mary Beth Reynolds, Charlotte
Lay off Russia; look at U.S. track record
Why all the fuss about any Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election? Whatever Russian involvement there was comes nowhere near the extent of U.S. intervention in foreign elections and coups.
The U.S. has often thrown its support behind candidates and parties. Likewise, it has sought to overturn foreign elections and “stabilized” the rule of unpopular foreign leaders (the Shah of Iran in 1979) or “destabilized” the rule of popular leaders (Chile in 1973 and Iran in 1953).
Before we accuse the Russians of meddling in U.S. elections, we need to take a close look at our own track record in this area.
Stephen V. Gilmore, Charlotte
Need bipartisan push to counter Trump
Need bipartisan push to counter Trump
In response to “New year, new start? Not in President Trump’s Washington” (Jan. 4):
Now that the books have been closed on that roller-coaster year of 2017 and we’ve all had a good laugh, albeit a nervous one, at the daily White House reality Twitter show, can our representatives still not muster the courage to speak-out in bipartisan numbers with an adult voice to counter the incessant, infantile fool-speak emanating from the Oval Office?
Geoffrey Planer, Gastonia
Revive bus system? Easy. Build benches.
In response to “Bus ridership tumbles; can CATS plan revive it?” (Dec 27):
Charlotte is booming! Businesses and apartment complexes are sprouting throughout our city, and yet ridership on local buses is way down?
Has CATS considered enticing riders with actual benches at bus stops? All along Providence Road, from south Charlotte to uptown, there are only a handful of benches.
I’ve seen businessmen perched on their briefcases, mothers with strollers sitting on the sidewalk, students crouched on backpacks – all just feet away from four-lane, 45 mph traffic. I believe supplying benches will be our ticket to city bus revival!
Jill Fung, Charlotte
Focus on frequency, more bus stops
Unless the plans soon to be announced include frequency of service in tandem with better routing, CATS bus ridership will continue to fall. As European users of public transportation will attest, frequency and proximity of service are essential.
CATS drivers are friendly to riders and knowledgeable about routes across the city and destinations along their own routes. Buses are clean and riders are polite to each other. Waiting an hour or walking a half mile to a bus stop – undesirable.
Rosemary Schmid, Charlotte
Charlotte doesn’t need the Panthers
As a Charlotte native, I say let’s get rid of Jerry Richardson and the Panthers. Let them go elsewhere – who cares!
Charlotte was never meant to be a city dedicated to sports. It should have been what Charleston is today – a city of culture, good restaurants, picturesque buildings and landmarks.
Unfortunately, most of the picturesque buildings Charlotte once took pride in are gone, replaced with steel, concrete and glass structures with no character.
It’s not too late folks, let’s see what we can salvage.
Felton Newell Temple, Fort Mill
Don’t be so quick to condemn Richardson
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been and still is a person of great achievements who has brought so much good to Charlotte.
When it comes to sexual harassment why is the man assumed guilty with no more evidence than what a woman has claimed? It’s guilty until proven innocent.
In this era of sexual harassment, I wish this paper and the public would first question the accuser’s motive before placing blame.
Robert D. Culbertson, Charlotte
Comments